Popular Reading man sends social media message following contract announcement

Reading supporters will be delighted following the club’s most recent announcement.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Tom McIntytre had agreed an extension to his contract that will see him stay at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Uncertainty had been building around the 22-year-old’s future with his existing deal set to expire at the end of June, leading to speculation that he could be set to leave his boyhood club.

Upon penning his deal the club’s head coach Veljko Paunovic said: “Tom was a young fan of Reading Football Club, he learned his trade within our Academy, he has established himself in his boyhood club’s first team and now he is a big part of its future.

“I’m delighted he has committed to three more years as a Royal.”

McIntyre himself then took to social media with his own post to commemorate his new contract.

Signed da ting 😂 3 more years 💙#readingfc pic.twitter.com/SBJVukjX3D — Tom McIntyre (@Tom5Mc) June 29, 2021

The challenge for Tom McIntyre now will be to kick on and establish himself as a key player during the next three years.

The defender has made 44 appearances for the Royals and will now be hoping to kick on and establish himself as a part of the furniture at the Madejski Stadium.

The verdict

This is fantastic news for Reading.

Tom McIntyre is an incredible talent and has already shown in small doses just how important he could be for the Royals in years to come.

At 22 years of age there’s plenty of improving still to do but if he can continue to improve at the current rate then he may well be among the Championship’s top defenders within a couple of years.

The focus for him has to be on knuckling down and giving his all for the club.