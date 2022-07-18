Popular figure departs Derby County

Derby County have announced the departure of Colin Kazim-Richards following the expiring of his contract with the Rams.

The 35-year-old joined Derby back in 2020 when he became a free agent after leaving Pachuca.

During his first season with the club, the forward was a regular in the side as he made 38 appearances and was able to score eight goals in that time too.

However, last season his game time took a bit of a hit as he suffered with injuries.

Nevertheless, he still made 23 appearances in the Championship and was able to contribute three goals too.

His goals came in three consecutive weeks and despite not being able to play as much as he would’ve wanted, he proved on numerous occasions that he had the ability to come off the bench and make an impact.

Despite the best efforts of him and his teammates though, they couldn’t do enough to avoid relegation down to League One.

Across his two seasons at Pride Park, the forward made 63 appearances and scored 12 goals across all competitions and having been with the club throughout a tough time, he will no doubt have the fan’s best wishes as he moves on.

Where his career will take him next is yet to be seen but given his performances in the second tier last season, if he can keep his fitness up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him eager to continue playing.

The Verdict:

Given the amount of change at the club this summer, including the departure of Wayne Rooney as manager, the departure of the 35-year-old isn’t the most surprising thing.

Obviously the player has stood by the club throughout their hardest period and fans will be grateful of this but with the takeover and the change is personnel, it feels as though it’s a fresh start for many involved with Derby County.

You could argue that the 35-year-old would have been an important part of Derby’s side next season as they look for promotion straight back to the Championship and he would stand up as a leader in the side.

However, despite his best efforts last season, injury did slow him down and probably stop the forward from achieving as much as he wanted to with the club so with the expiry of his deal, the Rams may have felt it was the right time to look at some more youthful options.