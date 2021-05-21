Popular duo to lead West Bromwich Albion exodus as Championship return looms

West Bromwich Albion will move on both Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone this summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Baggies’ stay in the top-flight has lasted just 12 months, with Sam Allardyce unable to keep them afloat and seeing his side relegated in the last couple of weeks.

Allardyce will be stepping away from the club after Sunday’s clash with Leeds United at Elland Road, but the dugout isn’t the only place where there will be change this summer.

As per a report from the Mirror, Pereira and Johnstone are set to be sold too.

Pereira, 25, shone with eight goals and 16 assists in the Championship in 2019/20, helping Albion win promotion. He earned a permanent move to the Hawthorns and has bagged 11 Premier League goals, alongside six assists this term.

As for Johnstone, he was with West Brom for both seasons in the Championship and his performances in the Premier League have then stood out too.

The goalkeeper is a former Man United academy product and is knocking on the door of the England set-up, although it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old can wrestle himself into Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson or Nick Pope.

The Verdict

This comes as little surprise really.

West Brom were bound to lose players stepping back down into the Championship, with Pereira and Johnstone the two that most expected to be moved on.

They have played well in the Premier League this season and will get a move elsewhere in the top-flight, or to a European equivalent given their levels.

That’s a blow, but West Brom do have a solid squad of players beneath them, who with the right additions, will compete again.

Thoughts? Let us know!