Popular Charlton Athletic figure suspended as hierarchy battle continues

Long-serving Charlton Athletic club secretary Chris Parkes has become the first victim of the latest saga engulfing the club regarding their ownership.

Chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer have been locked in a war of words after it emerged that Nimer was withdrawing his money from the club with immediate effect.

Parkes, who went to the EFL at the request of Nimer to report Southall’s alleged actions, has been suspended by the Chairman.

Rick Everitt, editor of a Charlton fanzine, broke the news on Twitter, saying: “Long serving #cafc club secretary Chris Parkes suspended by Southall over contact with EFL on behalf of Nimer.”

As recently as Septermber 2018, Parkes was honoured by the club as he celebrated his 30th anniversary at The Valley, but he will now be away on gardening leave as the mess around The Valley sorts itself out.

Nimer sparked the controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamtation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

The verdict

This is sad and does not reflect particularly well on Southall.

As the club’s secretary, Parkes will have just been doing as ordered by his superiors so to suspend such a popular figure does not seem like a very smart move.

But he will almost definitely be back soon. Whether Southall will be at the club much longer remains to be seen, however.