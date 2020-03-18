Popular Charlton Athletic figure delivers fresh message amid ongoing crisis

A key member of Charlton Athletic’s staff has shared another message as the off-field crisis at The Valley continues to rumble on amid the league’s suspension.

Tracey Leaburn, the player’s liaison officer, shared a quote from American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday evening seeming to stand by her decision to speak out over the recent running of the club.

The image of King was accompanied by his famous words: ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter’.

It is a post which more than likely refers to the intense war of words which happened at The Valley last week between chairman Matt Southall and members of staff acting on behalf of majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

Leaburn was among three popular members of the Addicks’ backroom who were apparently sacked by Southall after they tried to force him out on behalf of Nimer, following the Syrian’s allegations against the chairman.

Nimer alleges that Southall has been using club funds to finance his private lifestyle – spending it on cars and apartments – and withdrew his funding from the Addicks as a result. Southall denied all of these claims.

The majority shareholder has since insisted that he plans to reinvest once Southall is removed and a new board his appointed at The Valley.

The verdict

It is the actions of the likes of Leaburn which have confirmed to fans which side is the right side to be on in this debate.

When the row between the two first exploded, it was unclear who was in the right, but when such popular and loyal staff members are showing support for one party and turning against the other you get a much better idea.

This appears to be coming to a head and it will be very interesting to see how things develop over the coming weeks.