Popular 61-year-old ruled out of Birmingham job running

It is unlikely that Chris Hughton will return to Birmingham City as manager, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The Blues are on the search for a new manager with Pep Clotet stepping down and fans will hope that someone can come in to try and help them achieve a play-off place and promotion in the near future.

There are some decent players at the club and with a few more additions, the right manager could get them back into the Premier League.

Chris Hughton, of course, would have been a popular choice with him working at the club before and also having won promotions during his career as a manager, but it is understood that the 61-year-old will not be returning to St Andrew’s as Clotet’s successor.

The Verdict

Blues have made noises that they want to appoint a manager with a promotion or two on his CV and with experience, so Hughton naturally fit the bill.

However, it seems as though he is not going to be heading back to the West Midlands at this moment in time and it remains to be seen just who is going to come in and try and take them to the next level.

Neil Warnock, anyone?