‘Poorly treated’, ‘Awfully disappointing’ – These Cardiff City fans react as Mick McCarthy delivers transfer update

1 hour ago

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted that Robert Glatzel is up for sale this summer after a tough period with the Welsh club.

The forward was brought from Heidenheim in a deal that was worth around £5.5m, making him a pretty expensive outlay for the Bluebirds. And, his time at the club didn’t go to plan, although some will argue that the club didn’t set up to get the best out of the player.

Glatzel was loaned out to Mainz in the winter window and he is playing his part as they look to survive in the Championship.

Whether they choose to sign the forward permanently or not, it appears as though Glatzel doesn’t have a future under McCarthy, as the boss bluntly revealed ‘he’s not for me’ when quizzed about the player by Wales Online.

The decision to move Glatzel on won’t surprise Cardiff fans, but it’s a call that divided opinion. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


