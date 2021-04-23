‘Poorly treated’, ‘Awfully disappointing’ – These Cardiff City fans react as Mick McCarthy delivers transfer update

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted that Robert Glatzel is up for sale this summer after a tough period with the Welsh club.

The forward was brought from Heidenheim in a deal that was worth around £5.5m, making him a pretty expensive outlay for the Bluebirds. And, his time at the club didn’t go to plan, although some will argue that the club didn’t set up to get the best out of the player.

Glatzel was loaned out to Mainz in the winter window and he is playing his part as they look to survive in the Championship.

Whether they choose to sign the forward permanently or not, it appears as though Glatzel doesn’t have a future under McCarthy, as the boss bluntly revealed ‘he’s not for me’ when quizzed about the player by Wales Online.

The decision to move Glatzel on won’t surprise Cardiff fans, but it’s a call that divided opinion. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Another player who probably massively regrets joining us — Josh Morrill (@Josh_Morrill) April 23, 2021

With the style of football we play can you blame him — Wyn (@Wyn18028668) April 23, 2021

People’ll say we didn’t play to his strengths, but he doesn’t suit us at all so it’s best if he goes and we spend the money more efficiently — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) April 23, 2021

Awfully disapppointing outcome. Always hoped for the very best for him and that will not change – for whatever reason it hasn't really clicked and let's hope both parties can go on to better times. Nice bloke. Let's hope we can recoup a chunk of the hefty price tag that was paid. — Gabbsthenewt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇪✌🤞Not L or R Wing! (@gabbsthenewt) April 23, 2021

I'll miss him but he should be 1 of many then — ً (@mateojamesh) April 23, 2021

Poorly treated, feel for the lad , he will be living it up in the bundesliga I guess https://t.co/9fyeVC4U7M — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) April 23, 2021

Decent player he just doesn’t suit the style of football we play🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7XSMfaiLo7 — Josh (@Josh_Floyd__) April 23, 2021

Gonna be one hell of a summer, Cameron Jerome and Jordan Rhodes leading the line next season😅😅 https://t.co/vAzqKRNIw6 — Sean (@Seanf_99) April 23, 2021