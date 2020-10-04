‘Poor’, ‘Too negative’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans aren’t impressed with display v Birmingham City

Stoke City earned a point against Birmingham City on Sunday as they scored late on through midfielder Nick Powell.

The attacking-midfielder netted to secure the Potters their first home point of the new campaign which gives them something to build on and work on over the international break.

Birmingham took the lead through centre-back Harlee Dean, but Powell’s late equaliser confirms Stoke’s never give up attitude under Michael O’Neill.

Now, Stoke have the short break to try and prepare for their next fixture, where they’ll take on a Luton Town side who have been very impressive at the start of this campaign.

The Potters will hope they can continue this good run of form which has also seen them reach the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Here’s how the Stoke supporters reacted to a good point at home to Birmingham…

Can someone tell me why O’Neil has decided to go defensive against Birmingham at home???? Don’t mind against some of the better teams. Particularly away but Jesus that was hard work. Lucky to get away with a point — Leigh Berrisford (@Bezzer2010) October 4, 2020

Where is chesters contract I’ll rip it up for all of us to get rid of him — JakeStokeyy (@JakeStokeyy) October 4, 2020

Not a bad point tbf but I genuinely think if Campbell starts that game we’d have won — 𝓡𝓸𝓫 (@robertd4venport) October 4, 2020

Poor performance but take a point — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) October 4, 2020

Do not play Chester again! Jesus what good does he do? And how the heck does Gregory start ! Mid table written all over this team… at least that’s better than last season 😂 — Robert Hunter (@R_Hunter1) October 4, 2020

Far too negative and lacking bravery and intent both in selection and tactics. — 🥨 Rob Spragg 🏺⚽️🏈⚡🔴⚪👟 (@Spraggy2009) October 4, 2020

Go to 4-3-3 that made our home record impeccable last season, start Campbell at home, then we get promoted, simple. — Brandon Hilton (@brandonhilton_) October 4, 2020