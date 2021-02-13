Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Poor tonight’ – These Blackburn fans react to individual’s performance in Preston defeat

It was another disappointing night for Blackburn Rovers on Friday, as they were beaten 2-1 by local rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Things started badly for Tony Mowbray’s side, with former Blackburn loanee firing North End in front with an outstanding finish from the edge of the 15 minutes into the game.

Liam Lindsay then headed in from Ryan Ledson’s corner to double visitor’s advantage shortly before half time, and although Adam Armstrong pulled one back from the penalty spot right on the stroke of half time, Blackburn were unable to find a leveller, condemning them to back to back defeats.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackburn fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Jarrad Branthwaite.

The on-loan Everton centre back, who was starting his fifth straight game since his January move to Ewood Park, endured a more difficult 90 minutes than he has during his Rovers career so far, with the pressure he was put under from the Preston attack forcing the teenager into some uncharacteristic errors, which the visitors could perhaps have taken greater advantage of at times.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Blackburn fanbase, with a number of them seemingly far from impressed with the teenager’s performance, judging by their comments on social media.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


