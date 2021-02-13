‘Poor tonight’ – These Blackburn fans react to individual’s performance in Preston defeat

It was another disappointing night for Blackburn Rovers on Friday, as they were beaten 2-1 by local rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Things started badly for Tony Mowbray’s side, with former Blackburn loanee firing North End in front with an outstanding finish from the edge of the 15 minutes into the game.

Liam Lindsay then headed in from Ryan Ledson’s corner to double visitor’s advantage shortly before half time, and although Adam Armstrong pulled one back from the penalty spot right on the stroke of half time, Blackburn were unable to find a leveller, condemning them to back to back defeats.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Blackburn fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Jarrad Branthwaite.

The on-loan Everton centre back, who was starting his fifth straight game since his January move to Ewood Park, endured a more difficult 90 minutes than he has during his Rovers career so far, with the pressure he was put under from the Preston attack forcing the teenager into some uncharacteristic errors, which the visitors could perhaps have taken greater advantage of at times.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Blackburn fanbase, with a number of them seemingly far from impressed with the teenager’s performance, judging by their comments on social media.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Terrible result. Criminally poor first half. Better second half but very lucky not to be punished. Branthwaite had an absolute ‘mare today. He’s been mostly good otherwise but my lord he was a disaster today. Thoughts on Mowbray’s tactics today? #Rovers — Sean Fox (@rover_american) February 12, 2021

Very confused as to how Mowbray can force Taylor Harwood-Bellis out wide – whilst branthwaite is having a disaster class in the middle #rovers — Sam (@MyTweetsSM) February 12, 2021

Not convinced by Branthwaite at the back. Got potential, but not ready for the Championship yet. #rovers — Stuart Coles (@StuTheCyclist) February 12, 2021

As much as Branthwaite has been impressive. It may be time for a Harwood-Bellis start. Branthwaite is a great defender, but seems to struggle in possession. #Rovers — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) February 12, 2021

Branthwaite has been poor tonight. Most our defence doesn’t seem synced. How many mistakes? — RoversTweet (@RoversTweet) February 12, 2021

Branthwaite is having a really tough night so far — Richard Lloyd (@Richlloyd1984) February 12, 2021

Looked lost for majority of the game looked scared to have the long shot at times. Branthwaite not up to it makes defence look nervous and vulnerable, which seeps into other players. Game plan seems Chuck loads of front players on when all is lost and no other idea — Nick Trigg (@NTrei) February 12, 2021