Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Poor’, ‘Needs a rest’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to player’s display in stalemate with Blackburn Rovers

Published

9 mins ago

on

Coventry City shared the spoils with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they played out a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park. 

The Sky Blues have struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship of late, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Coventry fell behind after 27 minutes of the contest on Saturday, as Ben Brereton scored his fifth goal of the season, after defender Dominic Hyam failed to clear the ball from inside their penalty area.

Matty James then equalised for the visitors just five minutes into the second-half, but Mark Robins’ side were unable to find the winner they were pushing for on the day.

Can you score full marks in this quiz about Coventry City's strikers?

1 of 22

Who does Callum Wilson play for now?

That stalemate means that Coventry are sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sky Blues supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Hyam’s recent performance, with many criticising the 25-year-old for his role in Blackburn’s opener.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Poor’, ‘Needs a rest’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to player’s display in stalemate with Blackburn Rovers

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: