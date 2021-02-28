‘Poor’, ‘Needs a rest’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to player’s display in stalemate with Blackburn Rovers

Coventry City shared the spoils with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they played out a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

The Sky Blues have struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship of late, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Coventry fell behind after 27 minutes of the contest on Saturday, as Ben Brereton scored his fifth goal of the season, after defender Dominic Hyam failed to clear the ball from inside their penalty area.

Matty James then equalised for the visitors just five minutes into the second-half, but Mark Robins’ side were unable to find the winner they were pushing for on the day.

That stalemate means that Coventry are sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sky Blues supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Hyam’s recent performance, with many criticising the 25-year-old for his role in Blackburn’s opener.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Shambolic by Hyam. Absolutely shambolic. We need Hamer and O'Hare. #PUSB — Gurnery (@Gurnery_) February 27, 2021

I’m a huge fan of Dom Hyam and have been for a long time, however he looks like this is currently a step too far for him, should we stay up surgery needed in a number of areas #pusb — mike smith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 6/2019 (@mikesmith1987) February 27, 2021

He should've been clearing that with ease. Avoidable mistake and one he doesn't usually make. Frustrating — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) February 27, 2021

Sad to say I agree. His level is League 1. — Terry H (@TerryYaki2) February 27, 2021

This is why I don’t feel safe with hyam #pusb https://t.co/d6DnK476jj — Alfie (@gushamerszn) February 27, 2021

Dominic Hyam, he’s came from league two with us, it’s a learning curve, I like him, I think he’s a decent player but he cannot keep making these errors and keep his place in the side. He needs a rest, probably physically and mentally. #PUSB #SkyBlues — David Michael Collins (@DavidMCov92) February 27, 2021

Why is Hyam undroppable? He's been one of our best players over the last 3 years, but he's playing with little confidence and we have our "best defender" on the bench #pusb — Thomas Murden (@thomas_murden) February 27, 2021

Poor again from Hyam carrying on from where he finished off midweek. #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) February 27, 2021

Dreadful from hyam AGAIN! And macallum getting caught with a channel ball. Weak goal to concede #pusb — John Dawkins (@dawkinscov1980) February 27, 2021

Good clearance Dom Hyam 😂🙈 #pusb — Sam Rogers (@ccfc4life91) February 27, 2021

What was that attempt to clear the ball from Hyam? It looked like he had never kicked a ball before 🤦🏼‍♂️ #PUSB — Lee Sheehy (@Sheeco) February 27, 2021