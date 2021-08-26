‘Poor’ – Many West Brom fans react to performance from 28-y/o in Arsenal thrashing

A number of West Brom supporters have bemoaned the performance of Adam Reach during the Baggies’ heavy 6-0 defeat against Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Valerien Ismael opted to field a very youthful side against Arsenal with the West Brom manager clearly placing a firm priority on the league, rather than on the chances of pushing for a surprise result against the Gunners.

Adam Reach was one of a handful of first-team players that got the chance to start for West Brom against Arsenal and get some vital minutes under their belt.

The 28-year-old though alongside the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore and Cederic Kipre were unable to help the Baggies avoid a heavy defeat at the Hawthorns.

Reach endured a difficult evening in terms of the defensive side of his game and he was often found out of position in his right-wing-back role as Arsenal got in behind the Baggies’ defence.

While Reach was also guilty of missing one of West Brom’s best chances in the game. The 28-year-old put the ball wide after the Baggies cleverly worked him some space in the box after a short corner in the first half.

Quiz: Have West Brom won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

Many West Brom fans were not impressed by Reach’s display and the overall consensus was that the 28-year-old did not do enough to show he can be a key starter for them this term in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Can see why Reach was a free agent 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ #WBAARS #wba Just shows how weak our squad is tonight. — Andy Poole (@AndrewP66683304) August 25, 2021

Adam Reach is terrible btw #WBA — Jamie Theodosi (@JamieTheo2) August 25, 2021

Reach has been extremely poor, not much in way of effort and delivery has been well off. Snodgrass I can understand as he’s been out for so long. Reach, no excuses. — LondonBrommer (@BrommerLondon) August 25, 2021

Really poor half from Reach, poor crossing and positioning is all over the place. Pepe has got in behind him all game — JD WBA (@JDWBA2) August 25, 2021

The kids have stood up well but this could get really ugly. Arsenal have the ability to just cut through them at will. Just hope this isn’t a confidence destroyer for them. As for the much hyped Mr Castro. Much ado about nothing so far. Reach- Poor #wba — Craig McLeod (@portlandbaggie) August 25, 2021

Adam Reach is woeful — RICH (@ATID69) August 25, 2021

Useful squad player but he’s not a leader. See that tonight — P.M@Geordiebaggie (@Geordiebaggie) August 25, 2021