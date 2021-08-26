Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Poor’ – Many West Brom fans react to performance from 28-y/o in Arsenal thrashing

A number of West Brom supporters have bemoaned the performance of Adam Reach during the Baggies’ heavy 6-0 defeat against Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Valerien Ismael opted to field a very youthful side against Arsenal with the West Brom manager clearly placing a firm priority on the league, rather than on the chances of pushing for a surprise result against the Gunners.

Adam Reach was one of a handful of first-team players that got the chance to start for West Brom against Arsenal and get some vital minutes under their belt.

The 28-year-old though alongside the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore and Cederic Kipre were unable to help the Baggies avoid a heavy defeat at the Hawthorns.

Reach endured a difficult evening in terms of the defensive side of his game and he was often found out of position in his right-wing-back role as Arsenal got in behind the Baggies’ defence.

While Reach was also guilty of missing one of West Brom’s best chances in the game. The 28-year-old put the ball wide after the Baggies cleverly worked him some space in the box after a short corner in the first half.

Many West Brom fans were not impressed by Reach’s display and the overall consensus was that the 28-year-old did not do enough to show he can be a key starter for them this term in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


