Leeds United

‘Poor man’s Darren Anderton’ – Many Leeds United fans react to defender’s Cardiff City absence

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Leeds United fans have reacted to Barry Douglas’ absence from the squad to face Cardiff City, which has been touched on by The Athletic writer Phil Hay.

After three months without football in the Championship, Marcelo Bielsa’s side returned to action on Sunday afternoon as they met Neil Harris’ Cardiff.

Sitting joint top of the Championship table and on route to a automatic promotion to the Premier League, the Yorkshire club have been in consistent form this season.

One player who was unable to return to action for the game against the Welsh side is Douglas, who has been confirmed to have a ‘muscle strain’ by Hay.

The Scottish left-back has made just 11 appearances in the Championship this season and has not featured since November 1st in what was a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Douglas, who has a current contract at Leeds until the summer of 2021 will be hoping to gain some playing time towards the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Reacting to Hay’s update on the fitness of Douglas, fans gave their opinion on the defender’s absence…


