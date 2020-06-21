‘Poor man’s Darren Anderton’ – Many Leeds United fans react to defender’s Cardiff City absence

Many Leeds United fans have reacted to Barry Douglas’ absence from the squad to face Cardiff City, which has been touched on by The Athletic writer Phil Hay.

After three months without football in the Championship, Marcelo Bielsa’s side returned to action on Sunday afternoon as they met Neil Harris’ Cardiff.

Sitting joint top of the Championship table and on route to a automatic promotion to the Premier League, the Yorkshire club have been in consistent form this season.

One player who was unable to return to action for the game against the Welsh side is Douglas, who has been confirmed to have a ‘muscle strain’ by Hay.

It’s a muscle strain keeping Barry Douglas out today. He’s due back in training next week. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 21, 2020

The Scottish left-back has made just 11 appearances in the Championship this season and has not featured since November 1st in what was a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Douglas, who has a current contract at Leeds until the summer of 2021 will be hoping to gain some playing time towards the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Reacting to Hay’s update on the fitness of Douglas, fans gave their opinion on the defender’s absence…

Hes made out of matchsticks — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) June 21, 2020

Must have got it putting those tight jeans on!! — LEEDS UNITED MAD (@LeedsUnited_MAD) June 21, 2020

when doesn’t he have a muscle strain — george (@georgeIufc) June 21, 2020

just copy and paste this every match Phil. One of worst signings in last 2 years, im past it with him — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) June 21, 2020

He’s constantly injured! — David Taylor (@davidta26230078) June 21, 2020

Barry Douglas. The poor mans Darren Anderton — Mitzy (@MitzLeeds13) June 21, 2020

Not really missed him… — Leeds💛For💙Life💛 (@Leedsforeversos) June 21, 2020