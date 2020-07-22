Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Poor Lee Bowyer’ – Many Leeds United fans like the look of team news emerging from Elland Road

There’s one last Championship fixture for Leeds United to play this evening before they wave goodbye to the second-tier of English football. 

Leeds wrapped up promotion and the Championship title without kicking a ball last weekend, before turning on the style to beat Derby County 3-1.

Tonight they will be handed the Championship trophy, but before then Marcelo Bielsa’s side have to take on Charlton Athletic; fighting for their lives in the second-tier still and needing three points to secure their safety.

However, Bielsa has named a relatively strong side to take on the Addicks, returning to something like full strength as he prepares to take on Lee Bowyer.

Illan Meslier returns in goal, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas ahead of him.

Pascal Struijk continues as the holding midfielder in the absence of Kalvin Phillips, whilst Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich play ahead of him.

Ezgjan Alioski features on the left, with Jack Harrison on the right and, in attack, Patrick Bamford returns.

Here, we assess the Leeds reaction to the team news…


