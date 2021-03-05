‘Poor lad’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to Ryan Schofield comments

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has come in for criticism from some supporters over his performances in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has become the first-choice stopper at the John Smith’s Stadium following the departure of Ben Hamer to Swansea City earlier this year, but he hasn’t filled the fans with confidence with errors in recent weeks – including the high-profile mistake at Watford that allowed Tom Cleverley to score in a 2-0 win.

Some Town fans suggest he was at fault at the corner that allowed Birmingham City to grab the equaliser on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw but head coach Carlos Corberan has stuck by the young goalkeeper and should he start against Cardiff City on Friday night, it will be his 17th consecutive appearance.

Schofield has spoken out about the criticism from supporters in the build-up to the clash with the Bluebirds.

“Where we are in the table, people will question my ability and the defenders’ ability.” The goalkeeper said as reported on Yorkshire Live.

“We have to blank that out. We’ve got each other’s back and we’re fighting.

“Fans are entitled to their opinions. I’ve been under a bit of scrutiny but at the end of the day, none have taken it too far.

Many Huddersfield Town fans took to social media to give their reaction…

Keep positive and keep going Ryan. I know it’s difficult playing at this level for the first time. Don’t ever doubt your effort and intentions.

Keep improving fella — Htafc Dreams (@htafcdreams) March 4, 2021

Poor lad, hung out to dry by the club then they wheel him out to peddle a load of club propaganda that hasn’t an ounce of reality in it. — Miles_d (@miles_dixon6) March 4, 2021

Keep fighting Ryan, everyone wants you to succeed and know that you’ve got the talent UTT — bigelbow (@BigelbowAlan) March 4, 2021

Your going to be brill Ryan, I have no doubt. But the question I am asking myself at the moment, is it your performances making the defence on edge causing poor mistakes or the other way around. I think it needs a collective effort to sure up our rearguard and more communication. — Chris G (@Cgrundy88) March 4, 2021

needs a captain on the field to give him encouragement. Puzzled why LOB is captain at the moment. Need someone with experience like Stearman. — FarsleyTerrier (@Pipsfootyeye) March 4, 2021

I'm not gonna say owt nasty about him but incredibly stupid of town to put him up for press conference — bob holness (@davidlynn12345) March 4, 2021

Keep working @RyanSchofield_ things must be tough right now but you’ll be a better player for it. Every game is a new chance 👍 — shel (@shelchenko) March 4, 2021