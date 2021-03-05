Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Poor lad’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to Ryan Schofield comments

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has come in for criticism from some supporters over his performances in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has become the first-choice stopper at the John Smith’s Stadium following the departure of Ben Hamer to Swansea City earlier this year, but he hasn’t filled the fans with confidence with errors in recent weeks – including the high-profile mistake at Watford that allowed Tom Cleverley to score in a 2-0 win.

Some Town fans suggest he was at fault at the corner that allowed Birmingham City to grab the equaliser on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw but head coach Carlos Corberan has stuck by the young goalkeeper and should he start against Cardiff City on Friday night, it will be his 17th consecutive appearance.

Schofield has spoken out about the criticism from supporters in the build-up to the clash with the Bluebirds.

“Where we are in the table, people will question my ability and the defenders’ ability.” The goalkeeper said as reported on Yorkshire Live.

“We have to blank that out. We’ve got each other’s back and we’re fighting.

“Fans are entitled to their opinions. I’ve been under a bit of scrutiny but at the end of the day, none have taken it too far.

Many Huddersfield Town fans took to social media to give their reaction…


