Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Poor game today’, ‘MOTM for me’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left divided at 26-y/o’s performance v Brentford

Published

2 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion had to settle for a point against promotion-chasing Brentford at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies came into this fixture on the back of an enthralling 3-2 win against Birmingham, and they also boasted an impressive home record going into this one.

But despite winning their last three games at The Hawthorns, it was Brentford who took a deserved lead through Henrik Dalsgaard in the 43rd minute.

Slaven Bilic’s responded almost instantly, though, with Darnell Furlong glancing home a header past David Raya to put the Baggies back on level terms before the half-time interval.

The second half was much more scrappy than the first with very few chances being created, so both sides had to stand tall and stay composed in defence.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14

What colour is West Brom's 2019/20 away shirt?

Kyle Bartley was taken off just before half-time which saw Dara O’Shea come on to play alongside Semi Ajayi, with the pair snuffing out danger from the lively Bees.

Ajayi produced one of his best defensive performances for the Baggies thus far this term – despite giving the ball away really sloppy in the first half, he improved in the second.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to his performance against Brentford…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Poor game today’, ‘MOTM for me’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left divided at 26-y/o’s performance v Brentford

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: