‘Poor game today’, ‘MOTM for me’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left divided at 26-y/o’s performance v Brentford

West Bromwich Albion had to settle for a point against promotion-chasing Brentford at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies came into this fixture on the back of an enthralling 3-2 win against Birmingham, and they also boasted an impressive home record going into this one.

But despite winning their last three games at The Hawthorns, it was Brentford who took a deserved lead through Henrik Dalsgaard in the 43rd minute.

Slaven Bilic’s responded almost instantly, though, with Darnell Furlong glancing home a header past David Raya to put the Baggies back on level terms before the half-time interval.

The second half was much more scrappy than the first with very few chances being created, so both sides had to stand tall and stay composed in defence.

Kyle Bartley was taken off just before half-time which saw Dara O’Shea come on to play alongside Semi Ajayi, with the pair snuffing out danger from the lively Bees.

Ajayi produced one of his best defensive performances for the Baggies thus far this term – despite giving the ball away really sloppy in the first half, he improved in the second.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to his performance against Brentford…

Great point yesterday. Brentford are a good side. They passed the ball about lovely. Really came at us. They do their fans proud. Ajayi was motm for me. On to barnsley. — steve wba (@stevewba10) December 22, 2019

My ratings for today vs Brentford! Johnstone 8

Ferguson 5

Ajayi 9 (MOTM)

Bartley 8

Furlong 8

Sawyers 4

Livermore 7

Phillips 7

Edwards 5

Pereira 6

HRK 6 O'Shea 8

Austin 6

Krovinovic 7 Thoughts? #wba — Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) December 21, 2019

Ajayi > Mings Wont tell you again. — WBA Rainbow Stand ® (@TheRainbowStand) December 21, 2019

Before Christmas summary it is: 50 Points achieved, unbeaten home record one of the best away records 1 loss…. yes 1 loss and to say at combined rate 7million got Ajayi Sawyers and Furlong is bonkers… Bilic is a tactical mastermind and 12 points separate us from 3rd #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) December 21, 2019

It shows it’s a game of opinions Luke. I thought Ajayi had a poor game today. Agree with Sawyers as he has been off the pace lately but not a 4 bad. — mark tyler (@mark_mtyler) December 21, 2019

Don’t know what game you watched, Ajayi was poor today — Matt Goule (@mattgoule18) December 22, 2019

Ajayi? We’re you watching the same game? — Joanne Tallis (@joannetallis) December 22, 2019

Genuinely struggling to pick #wba player of the season so far. Pereira obvs will get lots of 👏🏻. GD too. Phillips with goals. Sawyers & JL bossing the midfield. Ferguson stepped up. But for me, all of our forward play is possible thanks to Ajayi and his pace/strength at the back — Spencer George (@uber_foods) December 18, 2019