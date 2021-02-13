Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Poor’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent showing v Derby County

Published

1 hour ago

on

Middlesbrough lost vital ground on the play-off positions, as they were beaten 2-1 by Derby County on Saturday afternoon. 

Boro went into the game winless in their last four matches, but fell behind after 15 minutes, when Lee Gregory scored his first goal for Wayne Rooney’s side.

That lead was then doubled just 17 minutes later, as Colin Kazim-Richards scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Rams some breathing space.

But they didn’t make much use of that, with Neeskens Kebano scoring his first Middlesbrough goal just six minutes later to bring Neil Warnock’s side back into the game.

However, they were unable to find the equaliser on the day, which means that they’re now sat eighth in the Championship table, and six points adrift of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth with 17 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli’s performance came in for criticism, with his role in Gregory’s goal being highlighted as a potential error from the shot-stopper.

Plenty of Boro supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the goalkeeper’s recent showing in the defeat to Derby.

