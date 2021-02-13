‘Poor’, ‘Awful’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent showing v Derby County

Middlesbrough lost vital ground on the play-off positions, as they were beaten 2-1 by Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Boro went into the game winless in their last four matches, but fell behind after 15 minutes, when Lee Gregory scored his first goal for Wayne Rooney’s side.

That lead was then doubled just 17 minutes later, as Colin Kazim-Richards scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Rams some breathing space.

But they didn’t make much use of that, with Neeskens Kebano scoring his first Middlesbrough goal just six minutes later to bring Neil Warnock’s side back into the game.

However, they were unable to find the equaliser on the day, which means that they’re now sat eighth in the Championship table, and six points adrift of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth with 17 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli’s performance came in for criticism, with his role in Gregory’s goal being highlighted as a potential error from the shot-stopper.

Plenty of Boro supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the goalkeeper’s recent showing in the defeat to Derby.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Keeper is absolutely dire — Chris Jackson (@cjacko86) February 13, 2021

Marcus betts could be the worst keeper I’ve seen in a boro shirt — Callum cooper (@callumcoops) February 13, 2021

I'm not convinced by Bettinelli at all, but I don't think he was the problem today. There are 3 or 4 big changes needed before we even consider the goalkeeper. — Tom (@tom_muldowney) February 13, 2021

What good did Bettinelli do that game? Anything? Another poor performance from him #Boro — Thomas Miklós Watson (@MiklosWatson) February 13, 2021

I never want to see Bettinelli play for us ever again. How is he employed by a professional club? #FFC — MFC (@Boroboysouth15) February 13, 2021

I don’t think it’s unfair to say that if we had a keeper of Randolph’s quality this season we’d be in a much better position than we are.Bettinelli just doesn’t cut it for me, he’s a very very poor keeper — Jake (@jrs97_) February 13, 2021

Bettinelli has to be dropped man, he’s been awful recently #Boro — The Fresh Prince (@_TY_97) February 13, 2021

Bettinelli is so unbelievably bad and the defence is just constantly watching, can we start talking about how bad McNair has been now? — MichaxlP (@MichaxlP) February 13, 2021

Bettinelli is rubbish. — Nicola Clark (@NicolaC51255305) February 13, 2021