EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has suggested that it may turn out to be a poor decision by Watford to appoint Valerien Ismael as their new head coach.

Clarke has also revealed that he believes that the club will need to be competing for automatic promotion in order for the club's fans to buy into Ismael's style of football.

Ismael was drafted in as Chris Wilder's successor earlier this month following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Wilder was unable to guide the Hornets to a place in the play-offs during the closing stages of the term, as the club were forced to settle for an 11th-place finish in the league standings.

As was the case for this particular term, Watford's owners will be hoping to see their side pick up positive results on a regular basis in the Championship later this year.

The hierarchy at Vicarage Road sacked Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic before turning to Wilder for inspiration.

The call to part ways with Edwards has, in hindsight, looked as if it was the wrong choice to make as he has since led Watford's arch-rivals Luton Town to the Championship play-off final.

What has pundit Adrian Clarke said about Watford's decision to appoint Valerien Ismael?

Making reference to this particular appointment by Watford, Clarke has questioned whether this was the right decision.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "I mean, Watford fans are going to hate it, aren't they?

"They are going to absolutely hate it.

"He has to win, he has to be winning most matches, most weeks.

"For the Vicarage Road faithful to stick with him, they have got to be top-two, if they are not, they'll get rid of him.

"So, I think probably a poor appointment."

Will Valerien Ismael be able to oversee a push for promotion at Watford?

The scale of Watford's success next season may depend largely on whether Ismael is able to nail his recruitment in the upcoming transfer window.

Whereas securing the services of players who will suit his system will boost the club's chances of maintaining a push for promotion, a failure to sign the right individuals could result in the Hornets experiencing a poor start to the term.

Ismael will know that he will have to hit the ground running in this particular job due to the ruthlessness of Watford's owners, who are certainly not afraid to make a managerial change during a season.