Poole’s future, Diamond move, potential loans: The main Lincoln City transfer talking points as January looms

Lincoln City have had a mixed first half of the campaign under new manager Mark Kennedy.

The Imps will be going into the halfway stage of the season well below the play-off places.

But there is still potential for the club to improve upon their 17th place finish in the League One table last season.

The January transfer window may represent an opportunity for the club to improve the first team squad in a bid to close the gap to the top six.

Here are the main transfer talking points surrounding Lincoln as the winter window looms ahead…

Poole’s future

Regan Poole has been a standout player for Lincoln this season, featuring 20 times in the league.

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that the likes of Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Blackpool, Luton Town and QPR ahead of the January transfer period, having been impressed with his performances in the third tier this campaign.

Lincoln will have a fight on their hands to keep the Welshman with the club given the opportunity to move to the Championship awaits.

But the club will be able to negotiate for a significant transfer fee, given he signed a multi-year contract upon arriving at the club in 2021.

Jack Diamond situation

Diamond arrived on loan from Sunderland in the summer and has become an important member of the side since.

The 22-year old has featured 14 times in the league for Kennedy’s side, scoring five and assisting one in the process.

Perhaps a negotiation over a permanent deal could be on the cards given how well he has adapted to his new surroundings.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland see a future for the forward in their squad, but this could be Lincoln’s chance to seal a longer-term deal for Diamond.

Potential loan moves

A number of young players have been unable to establish themselves as members of the first team squad this season.

Perhaps a loan move will be on the cards for the likes of Oisin Gallagher, Freddie Draper, Elicha Ahui and Jay Benn.

The quartet have yet to feature in the league this season, but have all shown some promise at underage level.

Letting them out on a temporary basis will be a good opportunity for them to gain experience at senior level.

This could prove a shrewd move if the club is able to find clubs willing to take in the youngsters.