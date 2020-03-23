Pontus Jansson shows support to Leeds United star following heartfelt social media message

Pontus Jansson has supported his former Leeds United teammate Stuart Dallas’ call for every to stay safe at this difficult time.

The EFL confirmed that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

As a result a number players are self-isolating, including Stuart Dallas of Leeds United who posted a poignant message on social media about the need to follow the instructions being issued.

One man to reply to his post was former teammate Pontus Jansson, who simply replied: “Couldn’t agree more, well said my friend’.

Can’t agree more. Well said my friend ❤️ — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 22, 2020

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.