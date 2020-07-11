Pontus Jansson sends promotion message to West Brom and Leeds after latest Brentford success

Brentford’s Pontus Jansson made it clear that the side are targeting the top two after they made it seven wins in a row in the Championship by beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park.

That result, combined with West Brom dropping two points against Blackburn, means that the Bees are only three points behind Albion and leaders Leeds United, although the latter do have a game in hand.

Automatic promotion seemed a real long shot for the Londoners when the restart began but their faultless form in the past few weeks means it’s now a possibility.

And, when speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jansson made it clear he is confident they will win promotion.

“Of course I want to say that I am very convinced and as it looks now it is very positive of course.

“If we go into the play-offs we go in with high confidence and hopefully we can do something good but at the moment of course we are looking for automatic promotion and we would be stupid to don’t do that.”

A major boost for Brentford is the fact they have a superior goal difference over the two sides above them.

The verdict

Brentford’s form has been incredible since the restart as not only are they consistent but they are playing excellent football as well.

West Brom’s draw has given them a chance and they will be hoping that Fulham can do them a favour in the week.

Many felt it was a formality that the current top two would go up when the season restarted and whilst they are still firm favourites, the Bees have given them a chance and they are piling the pressure on Leeds and Albion.

