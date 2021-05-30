Pontus Jansson sends heartfelt message to Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa as Brentford reach Premier League

Pontus Jansson has paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United after winning promotion with Brentford at the weekend.

Jansson was a key figure during his time at Elland Road, but failed to help Leeds get over the line before leaving the club in the summer of 2019.

The Swedish international, who made 120 appearances for the Whites, missed out as Leeds won the Championship title under Bielsa last season.

To make matters worse, Jansson tasted defeat at Wembley in the play-off final, losing 2-1 to arch rivals Fulham in the capital.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Brentford?

1 of 20 1. Winston Reid Yes No

But less than a year on, Jansson and Brentford finally have their promotion to the Premier League, after they beat Swansea 2-0 in yesterday’s final.

Goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes saw Brentford reach the Premier League for the first time in their history, sparking jubilant scenes after the full-time whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jansson paid tribute to Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa in an emotional, heartfelt interview.

He said: “This year, so many Leeds fans have been with me. Probably because they are already there (the Premier League) and want me to come and join them.

“I love Leeds. Brentford fans know I love Leeds. They are one of the favourite clubs I have, but of course I love Brentford just as much.

“I am so thankful to [Marcelo] Bielsa and what he gave me at Leeds. He gave me so much knowledge that I actually brought here to Brentford.

“Brentford were so willing to listen to me with the ideas I took from Bielsa, so I thank him a lot. Bielsa for me is one of the best coaches in the world.

“People think our relationship is not the best but it’s very good. I am so thankful to him. I love Brentford so much but thanks to him and Leeds.”

"This year so many Leeds fans have been with me – I love Leeds!" 🤍💛 Pontus Jansson cannot wait to face his former club in the Premier League next season and reveals the impact of Marcelo Bielsa on his career… pic.twitter.com/h1Cn6snSLC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2021

The Verdict

Fair play to Jansson. He was a bit of a pantomime villain last season and has been since leaving Leeds, but their fans just want the best for him.

He was such a popular figure during his time at Leeds, but failed to help the club get over the line in regards to promotion to the Premier League.

It must have been tough for him to watch them go up this season and for Brentford to miss out, but they all showed a great strength of character to bounce back and win in this year’s final.