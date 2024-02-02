Highlights Jansson's departure from Leeds to Brentford was a shock for fans, who considered him one of the best players in his position in the league.

Leeds controversially let Jansson go due to his disruptive nature behind the scenes, despite his status as a fan favorite and top player.

Leeds replaced Jansson with Ben White, who seamlessly fit into the team and helped them win the league and gain promotion to the Premier League.

Former favourite at Leeds United, Pontus Jansson, left the club for Brentford during the summer window of 2019, but he achieved cult-hero status during his time at Elland Road.

The move came as a shock for many fans at the time. Leeds were strengthening a rival club at the top end of the league, and also letting a fan favourite go who was considered to be one of the best in his position in the league.

The 32-year-old left for a reported £5.5 million, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting Leeds controversially let him go because of his disruptive nature behind the scenes. He did not fit in with Marcelo Bielsa’s ethos despite his standing as one of the club’s best players.

Leeds cashed in on a player who played 120 times for the club, scoring nine times, and since then haven’t looked back. The club signed Ben White on loan from Brighton to replace Jansson and he slotted in seamlessly to the side who went on to win the league and gain promotion back to The Premier League.

Pontus Jansson's career stats - as of 02/02/2024* Tea, Appearances Goals Assists Malmö FF 143 8 1 Torino 25 1 1 Leeds United 120 9 4 Brentford 115 4 2 Sweden 27 0 0

Jansson, on the other hand, had to watch on as he saw his Brentford side crash out in the play-off final to West London rivals Fulham. He played 37 times for The Bees in his first season at the club.

However, despite plenty of injuries hampering his season, they eventually won promotion via the play-offs with Jansson as captain, rectifying the loss of the season before with a 2-0 win against Swansea City.

Injuries were an issue in 2020/21, but they were a thing of the past for the Swedish international in 21-22. He was almost ever-present as Brentford secured their Premier League status for a second season at the first time of asking. He played every league game but one, scoring three times as he captained his Brentford side to a 13th placed finish.

Now back at Malmö FF, where he started his career, the defender would sign a contract until 2027 with his boyhood team.

Jansson sends message to Leeds fans

Despite his successes with Brentford, it is with Leeds that Jansson had the strongest connection with the fans, helping to re-establish the love between players and fans that had been somewhat lost.

Jansson joined the club with Garry Monk as manager, at a time when the Whites had finished between 13th and 15th for five consecutive years in the Championship. His passion and fierceness got many fans back onside in a season where Leeds fared much better, finishing seventh.

Jansson and teammate Chris Wood were named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season and that year was areal turning point for the club in their recent history, with the building blocks put in place before Bielsa's arrival in 2018. Jansson was a critical part in the club's transition.

On February 2nd 2017, Jansson was made a permanent player by Leeds, having joined on an initial loan from Torino, and he has paid tribute to that anniversary today, seven years on.

Speaking via his Twitter (X) account he wrote:

Related Leeds United: Connor Roberts addresses potential permanent Burnley exit Connor Roberts is not ruling out a permanent switch to Leeds United from Burnley this summer.

Pontus Jansson's Leeds United legacy

Not many players stay at a club for only three seasons and make such an impact, though. But Jansson's attitude and leadership was evident for Leeds fans, who grew to love him almost immediately.

His powerful headers and thundering tackles earnt him such a reputation that Leeds supporters sung their own explicit song for him on the terraces. It can occasionally be heard today, over four years after selling Jansson to Brentford.

A regular for a Premier League side, and a 27-times capped international. Many Whites fans had wanted that to be with them, but the big Swede made his way to the top eventually with Thomas Frank's side.