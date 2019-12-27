Pontus Jansson reacts to Kalvin Phillips’ latest social post after Leeds United are held to draw v Preston

Leeds United were forced to settle for a point in their Boxing Day clash against play-off chasing Preston North End at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side weren’t at their best on the night, and will feel fortunate that Stuart Dallas’ deflected strike found the top corner of the net to salvage a late point.

The result leaves the Whites second in the Championship table and more importantly, eight points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into this weekend’s set of fixtures.

Brentford have been in impressive form in recent weeks, and will fancy their chances of keeping the pressure on Leeds for as long as possible this season.

Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips took to Instagram following the stalemate in Yorkshire on Boxing Day, and felt as though his side should have come away with three points.

Phillips’ former Leeds team-mate Pontus Jansson responded to Phillips’ Instagram post, and clearly was impressed with his performance on the night.

Leeds are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Birmingham City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Jansson’s Brentford side travel to The Den to face Millwall on the same day, as they look to keep the pressure on Leeds for as long as possible this season.

How much can you remember about Leeds United’s 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

The Verdict:

Both Jansson and Phillips are surely going to be in a strong position by the end of this year’s league campaign.

Despite their recent struggles, I still find it difficult to see any other teams catching Leeds and West Brom in the Championship, and the other promotion-chasing sides might have to make do with a spot in the play-offs.

Jansson and his Brentford team have really impressed me in recent weeks, and I definitely think they’ll be one of the favourites to win promotion via the play offs if they’re to finish inside the top-six this term.