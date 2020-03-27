Pontus Jansson reacts to former Leeds United man’s hilarious throwback

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Last year’s league campaign ended in disappointment for the Elland Road faithful, as Leeds missed out on promotion after a defeat to Derby County in their play-off semi-final.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had occupied a spot in the automatic promotion places for much of the 2018/19 season, but a poor run of results towards the conclusion of the campaign saw them miss out on a top-two finish.

Bielsa’s former translator Salim Lamrani took to Twitter to wish Gjanni Alioski and former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson well, whilst also looking at a hilarious clip of footage where Alioski reacted angrily to something the Swedish international had to say before their game against Sheffield Wednesday last term.

Jansson was quick to respond to the clip as well, and pleaded with Lamrani not to reveal what he said to provoke the angry reaction from Alioski.

Haha Salim, don’t tell them what I said 😂 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 27, 2020

Jansson is now playing for Brentford, and will be hoping that his side can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Thomas Frank.

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t set to return to action until the 2nd May when they take on Charlton Athletic at Elland Road, although that date could be pushed further back if off-the-field problems are to develop.

The Verdict:

Even I’m wanting to know what he said to Alioski!

It’s a hilarious clip to watch, and one that I’m sure is keeping plenty of Leeds United fans entertained whilst football fixtures continue to be called to a halt.

I’m not sure we’ll ever find out what Jansson said to provoke that angry reaction from the Macedonian international, but it’s certainly ‘rustled his feathers’.

Both Jansson and Alioski will have their own promotion ambitions this season, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Premier League in the near future.