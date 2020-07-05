Pontus Jansson reacts to emerging Leeds United footage of fan favourite

It’s safe to say that Ezgjan Alioski has established himself as a firm fans favourite at Leeds United, for his antics both on and off the pitch.

The winger was up to his usual antics in the build up to their recent match against Blackburn Rovers, with the latest segment of ‘Gjanni Cam’ emerging on Leeds’ official Twitter page.

Leeds went on to win the game against Tony Mowbray’s side 3-1 at Ewood Park, as they took a sizeable step towards winning promotion into the Premier League.

The Whites are now sat top of the Championship table, and are four points clear of the promotion-chasing pack in the Championship with five matches remaining this term.

Former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson reacted to this latest segment of ‘Gjanni Cam’ and jokingly claimed that there was something wrong with Alioski.

Haha something is wrong with this guy 😂😂😂 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 4, 2020

Jansson left Leeds in the summer of 2019 after the club failed to win promotion into the Premier League, as he joined Brentford.

The Swedish international has been a regular for the Bees this term, as they sit third in the Championship table, and still well in contention to win promotion themselves.

Alioski and his Leeds team-mates return to action on Thursday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Verdict:

I can see why the Leeds fans love Alioski!

He’s a brilliant character to have on and off the pitch, and he clearly brightens up the mood in the Leeds camp when they’re not performing too well.

It’ll be interesting to see what his celebrations are like if Leeds are to win promotion into the Premier League, that’s for sure!