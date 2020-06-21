Pontus Jansson outlines Brentford target after impressive Fulham win

Pontus Jansson has stated that Brentford would be stupid not to look at the automatic promotion places after their 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

It was an impressive win for the Bees as Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes both netted late on to ensure that Thomas Frank’s side earned all three points against their West London rivals.

The result means that Brentford now have a six point cushion in the play-offs, and are now just eight points off the top two after Leeds United and West Bromwich both failed to find victory on the weekend.

Jansson has insisted that this Brentford side can achieve more and has urged the Bees to target the top two places, especially seeing as they play West Brom on Friday.

Speaking to the Sky Sports cameras after the victory, Jansson said: “Now we play West Bromwich on Friday and especially after three points today it’s an even bigger reason why we should look to the top two.

“Of course we are looking for that and if we can’t reach the top two then of course we just need to switch on and prepare for the play-offs but I think we would just be stupid to not look at the top two.”

The Verdict

Brentford have been terrific so far this season, and in terms of playing style they’re one of the best teams to watch in the division and look as those they can beat anyone in the league.

The Bees aren’t just good going forward and throughout this current campaign the improvement shown within their defence has been exceptional, with Pontus Jansson coming in and being a key part of the Brentford team.

He’s spot on in saying that they should aim for the top two, and with eight games left there’s no reason why they can’t go on and achieve something special.