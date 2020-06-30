Pontus Jansson opens up on ‘very sad’ Leeds United exit

Pontus Jansson has admitted that the scenario surrounding his Leeds United exit was a sad one, but as he continues to settle into life with Brentford he is fully focused on the future.

Leeds brought Jansson to the Championship in 2016 and during the Swedish international’s three years at Elland Road, the Whites challenged for promotion on two occasions.

Last season, under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds came closest to achieving that aim, but Jansson and his teammates fell short and eventually crashed out of the play-offs against Derby County.

The 29-year-old wasn’t involved in that tie and he was quickly moved out of Elland Road in the summer, with reports citing a breakdown in relationship between the defender and Bielsa.

This week, Jansson, who is now the Brentford captain, spoke about his exit from Elland Road.

Jansson told Football London: “It’s been more or less one year since it happened so I’ve not forgotten it but I am starting to forget it.

“How it ended was very sad, especially how we lost in the play-offs when I was injured and didn’t play.

“It all ended so quickly, you know. One hour later I signed for Brentford. A lot of things happened last summer but now this is a new chapter. I’ve said that from day one. I want to achieve things here instead.”

Jansson dusted the disappointment of leaving Leeds off early doors, skippering Brentford into promotion contention.

There, they join Leeds, who are looking to right the wrongs of last season.

For Jansson, his current side are third in the table and, currently, hold the biggest threat to Leeds’ place in the top-two.

The Verdict

Jansson loved his time at Leeds, there’s no denying it and whenever you hear him speak about his spell in West Yorkshire you can tell he had a home there.

An Elland Road exit will have been tough for him to take, but, as he says, he’s moving on now and his career is going well with Brentford.

He’s chasing a similar dream and has a big role to play in the squad.

All parties have now moved on and it is nice to see the Swede talk so openly about his past, present and future.

