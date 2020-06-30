Pontus Jansson makes promotion admission Leeds United fans will love

Pontus Jansson has admitted that he hopes to see Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League this season, but not at the expense of Brentford.

Leeds was Jansson’s home from 2016 until 2019, with the Whites opting to cash-in on the Swedish international and accept Brentford’s offer to take him to Griffin Park last summer.

There, Jansson is part of Thomas Frank’s set-up and is captaining the side into promotion contention.

Currently, the Bees are sat third in the table, looking to catch Leeds and West Brom, who for large parts of the season have set the pace at the top of the division.

For Jansson, despite leaving Leeds in the summer, he wants to see them promoted, with the 29-year-old not holding back when he revealed who he wants to see in the Premier League next season.

“When I came here I said to the fans that I hope both can go up,” Jansson said, as quoted by Football London.

“It is possible but the dream would be that both we and Leeds go up. I’ve left Leeds but they are still part of my football life.

“I follow them and have friends among the coaches and players. Of course I want success for them, just not on our behalf. If they go up with us that would be nice.”

Tonight, Leeds are looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Championship table, with West Brom not in action until tomorrow evening against Sheffield Wednesday.

For Brentford, they can really turn the heat up on the Baggies too, with Jansson and his teammates looking to move within just two points of the automatic promotion places tonight.

The Verdict

Jansson might’ve left Leeds in difficult circumstances, but he’s got a lot of love for the club and he would love to see them win promotion.

His wish of seeing Brentford join them might well be on the cards too; the Bees have been excellent since the season restarted and have already beaten West Brom.

Tonight is another big night in the Championship’s promotion race, with Jansson set to be right at the thick of the action.

