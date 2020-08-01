Pontus Jansson makes PL claim regarding Brentford trio amid Leeds and Chelsea interest

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has claimed Bees front three Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo all have the potential to play for “big, big clubs” in the Premier League.

The Griffin Park outfit have enjoyed an excellent season under Thomas Frank as they finished third in the Championship, and they are now gearing up for their play-off final clash against Fulham after seeing off Swansea earlier this week.

Benrahma, Watkins and Mbeumo have been integral to Brentford’s success in the second tier this term, with the trio’s electric displays ensuring the Bees have been an unstoppable attacking force at times over the course of the campaign.

It has been reported by TEAMtalk that both Chelsea and Arsenal are casting a watchful eye over Benrahma following his outstanding displays, while The Athletic recently reported that Leeds are also watching the Algerian in addition to Watkins.

Speaking to Mail Online, Jansson has now admitted that Benrahma and Watkins could both play for big clubs in the future, while he also said the same of Mbeumo who Jansson thinks could go on to be better than his two team-mates.

“All of them will play for big, big clubs, hopefully with us in the Premier League,” Jansson said.

“Bryan is probably going to be better than both of them…he has such talent.”

Watkins, Benrahma and Mbeumo are Brentford’s three highest goal scorers in the Championship this season, with the trio having netted an impressive 59 goals between them over the course of the entire campaign.

Can you score 14/14 in this Brentford end-of-season quiz?

1 of 14 Who scored the goal to give Brentford a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in their first success of the season? Said Benrahma Ollie Watkins Sergi Canos Bryan Mbeumo

The Verdict

It comes as little surprise that Brentford boast some of the best attacking talent in the division given their track record for uncovering gems, and the front three they have assembled this season has been electrifying to watch at their peak.

Benrahma has looked like a Premier League player for some time now, which means he is definitely ready to take the next step in the summer, while both Watkins and Mbeumo would definitely be able to hold their own in the second tier.

It will be interesting to see whether Brentford are able to hold on to their key assets if they seal promotion on Tuesday, with the likes of Chelsea and Leeds still likely to express interest in Watkins and Benrahma even if the Bees win the play-offs.