Pontus Jansson makes Brentford claim involving Kalvin Phillips that may interest Leeds fans

Brentford will be looking to cap off a memorable season to date when they take on Fulham in the Championship play-off final on Wednesday.

The Bees overturned a one goal deficit against Swansea City in their play-off semi-final, and will fancy their chances of booking their spot in the Premier League for next year’s campaign with a positive result against Scott Parker’s side.

One player that has played his part in their push for promotion this season is Pontus Jansson, with the Swedish international making a positive impact in his first season with Brentford, after moving to Griffin Park from Leeds in the summer of 2019.

Speaking in a recent interview with football.london, Jansson singled out praise for midfielder Christian Norgaard, and claimed that the 26-year-old is as good as former Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips.

“People who watch this league don’t understand how good Christian is.

“Kalvin Phillips, yes, he is one of the best players in the league but Christian is if not as good then just behind him.”

Jansson went on to label Norgaard as one of the best midfielders in the Championship, and felt that he doesn’t get enough credit for his performances for Brentford this season.

“He is one of the best midfielders in this league and he has been the key to this team this season.

“He needs more credit than what he has gotten so far. He is a fantastic player, a fantastic person and he is the biggest key thing in this team.”

Norgaard has made 44 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in all competitions this term, and is expected to be involved against Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The Verdict:

He’s certainly up there.

Norgaard’s positive performances for Brentford often go unnoticed, but he’s a key player in Thomas Frank’s squad, and will be hoping he can win promotion into the Premier League to cap off a memorable campaign to date.

But for Jansson to claim that he’s as good as former Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips, I think that might be a stretch too far.

Phillips has been a class apart in the Championship this season, and is destined to be playing at the very top in the near future.