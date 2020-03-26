Pontus Jansson makes Andres Iniesta comparison as Brentford’s fixture delay continues

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has shared a video clip of him training from home, with the EFL’s fixture suspension meaning his side are set to remain out of action until April 30th at the earliest.

This means the Bees’ promotion push from the Championship has been temporarily place on hold, with Thomas Frank’s men currently sitting fourth in the second-tier table following a resounding 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday prior to the break.

This emphatic success ended a mixed run of form for Brentford which had seen them draw four of their previous five matches, and it was perhaps no coincidence that this dip in results coincided with the absence of Jansson due to an ongoing injury issue.

Jansson has been one of the stand-out performers for Brentford during their Championship campaign, with the Sweden international having marshalled the Bees’ defence during his 25 outings since making his switch from Leeds over the summer.

The 29-year-old is still waiting to make his comeback from the injury problem as a result of the current suspension, but Jansson has now taken to Instagram to share a rare insight to his comeback trail as he appears to now be practicing in his garden.

Jansson posted a video on his account with the caption “Stay home, train hard and come back as Iniesta”.

The Verdict

Jansson would have been nearing his return from his injury absence prior to the fixture suspension, so the centre-back will surely now be itching to get back playing for the Bees as he targets a key role in his side’s promotion bid during the final run-in.

The defender’s influence on the side became even more notable during his absence from the team, with Jansson’s arrival having clearly been one of the main catalysts behind Brentford’s impressive promotion push this season prior to the suspension.

Brentford fans will be hoping this unexpected break can given Jansson plenty of time to get back to full fitness ahead of the season’s return, with the Swedish centre-back now set to reprise his role alongside Ethan Pinnock in the final nine games.