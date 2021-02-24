Pontus Jansson injury update emerges ahead of Brentford’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford hope to have Pontus Jansson back available to them around the time of the March international break.

Jansson has taken over as Brentford’s captain since arriving from Leeds in the summer of 2019, but he’s been limited to only 14 appearances in the Championship this season for the Bees.

He’s yet to feature in 2021 after ankle surgery, with Brentford forced to motor on in the promotion race without the Swedish international centre-back.

However, Thomas Frank has revealed in the build-up to tonight’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday that he hopes to have Jansson back and available around the international break in the next month.

“We hope to have Pontus back at around the time of the international break,” Frank said, as quoted in West London Sport.

Even without Jansson, Brentford have managed to motor on in the race for automatic promotion and they are holding onto second in the table as things stand.

However, three defeats on the spin has seen them fall 10 points adrift of Norwich City, whilst Watford and Swansea City remain hot on their heels looking to break into the top-two.

Tonight, Brentford are looking to halt their losing streak against a Sheffield Wednesday side staring relegation in the face.

The Verdict

Jansson is an experienced centre-back and he’s been missed, even if results up until the last few weeks have been good.

He’s going to be a big player for Brentford in the run-in and his return will be timely, particularly given other injuries like the one to Rico Henry.

With Jansson, Brentford are stronger and have a good chance of finally getting over the line in the race for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know!