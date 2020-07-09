Pontus Jansson delivers comparison between Leeds United and Brentford regimes

Pontus Jansson has identified a clear difference between Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Jansson was a key player under Bielsa for Leeds last term, making 42 appearances across all competitions as Leeds missed out on automatic promotion and were defeated in the Championship play-offs.

The 29-year-old departed Elland Road in the summer after his relationship with Bielsa broke down, with the central defender joining Leeds’ Championship rivals Brentford.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United or not?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Since moving to Griffin Park, Jansson has played an integral role in helping the Bees fight for automatic promotion, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

Thomas Frank’s side have won five games on the bounce since the season’s restart to keep the pressure on Leeds and West Brom, who occupy the automatic promotion spots with only five games left to play.

Recently speaking to London Football Scene, Jansson has opened up on the differences between Frank and Bielsa, saying that the latter will “never” be as close to his players as Frank is.

He said: “Marcelo is never going to be as close to his players as Thomas is.

“We have a little group of five or six players that have a dialogue with Thomas every day; that’s not Marcelo’s [type of] leadership and how he believes in things.”

Since arriving at Elland Road, Bielsa has had a translator accompany him when participating in pre-match and post-match press conferences, as well as handling team-talks too.

The Argentine speaks very little English, but this seemingly hasn’t harmed his players, with Leeds on the verge of making a long-awaited return back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Frank and Bielsa are very different managers with very different methods.

Frank is obviously a much younger coach who is more hands-on with his players, and you often see him bringing out the tactics board during drinks breaks since the restart.

Bielsa is more laid-back, it seems, and likes to sit back and analyse the game without getting too caught up in the competitiveness on a matchday.