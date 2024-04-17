Portsmouth hero Pedro Mendes has given his reaction after Pompey secured promotion back to the Championship on Tuesday night, winning League One in the process.

Pompey hosted play-off hopefuls Barnsley at Fratton Park, knowing that a win would not only secure promotion back to the second tier but would also win them the third tier title.

Things went off to a terrible start when Devante Cole scored for the away side in the sixth minute, getting on to the end of a low cross from the right-hand side after the Tykes won possession in Pompey’s half.

It only took three minutes for Pompey to break even, with Kusini Yengi firing the ball into the roof of the net from close range after Barnsley failed to clear the ball.

Just before the hour mark, Barnsley got a second, when Nicky Cadden drove towards the centre of the pitch from the left-hand side, before playing the ball through the middle to John McAtee, who finished calmly to silence the fans in blue.

But as they have shown many times this season, Pompey were resilient and fought back. Colby Bishop scored his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot to level things once again with seven minutes to play.

Pompey left it late but got what they wanted. Centre-back Conor Shaughnessy found himself unmarked from a corner, which allowed him to head the ball towards the near post with power, then giving Pompey an 89th-minute winner, thus securing the League One title.

League One Table (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 43 36 94 2 Derby County 44 38 86 3 Bolton Wanderers 44 33 83 4 Peterborough United 43 28 80 5 Barnsley 44 19 75 6 Oxford United 44 22 73 7 Lincoln City 44 26 71 8 Blackpool 44 17 70

Pedro Mendes gives two-word reaction to Pompey’s promotion

Many former Portsmouth players gave their reactions to their promotion on their personal social media accounts, congratulating them on their achievement.

Peter Crouch, Svetoslav Todorov, Conor Chapling and Brett Pitman are just some of the former Pompey players to congratulate their former team on promotion.

But Pompey icon Pedro Mendes also gave his reaction to their promotion.

He commented on Portsmouth’s post on their official Instagram account saying: “Well done 💪🏼👏🏻👏🏻.”

A few Pompey fans replied to his comment praising him, with one fan saying: “This is in my top 5 best Pompey moments, your goal vs Man City is one of them 💪 super pedro ❤️.”

Pompey are finally back in the Championship

It has been a long 14 years for Pompey fans, but they will finally be seeing Championship football once again at Fratton Park.

After having financial troubles in the late 2000s, it saw them receive back-to-back relegation, going from playing Championship football in 11/12 to League Two football in 13/14.

It has been a slow rise back though, winning League Two in 16/17, and then flirting with promotion to the Championship ever since.

But after many failed play-off pushes, they have finally done it the easy way.

Pompey fans will now hope this is the start of a new chapter, and they can one day go on to play Premier League football once again, the league they saw Mendes grace the pitch for when he played for them.