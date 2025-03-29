Queens Park Rangers are on course to be a Championship club once again during the 2025/26 season.

The Rs struggled during the early months of this season, and while Marti Cifuentes has since managed to guide them clear of the relegation zone, they will no doubt be hoping to enjoy more consistency over the course of next season.

Cifuentes may already be considering ways in which he can improve his squad during the upcoming summer transfer window, as he is the sort of head coach who will believe that his side can push for the play-offs with the right additions.

If QPR manage to hold onto the likes of Jimmy Dunne, and if they can complete a deal to sign loanee Koki Saito permanently, then they will be in a good position to add to their squad in the summer and go into next term with confidence that they can achieve something.

Rangers have not finished higher than ninth in the second tier since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2015, but if they can get things right in the transfer window this summer, next season could be one in which the club mounts a realistic push for the top six.

With that in mind, let's take a look at two deals that could significantly improve QPR's chances of success next season if they are completed in the summer.

Kwame Poku joins

QPR have plenty of wide options in their squad at the moment, but a couple of them are only on loan and will leave the club at the end of the season.

South Korean winger Min-hyeok Yang will return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his loan spell, while Koki Saito will head back to Lommel SK in Belgium when his temporary stint at Loftus Road comes to an end.

Karamoko Dembélé's loan move from French club Brest is set to become permanent at the end of the season, but there should still be room for at least one more winger to be added to the QPR squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Peterborough United star Kwame Poku is out of contract in the summer, and he is likely to be on the radar of several Championship clubs, as he has been one of the standout performers in the third tier this season.

The Ghanaian international has reached double figures in League One this season, despite having been ruled out by a hamstring injury between December and March, and provided his sixth assist of the campaign during the Posh's victory over Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Poku would be an excellent addition for the Rs this summer, especially as he is likely to be available on a free transfer, but there will no doubt be plenty of interest in his services.

Koki Saito becomes a permanent signing

While Koki Saito is set to return to his parent club at the end of his loan spell, it is not out of the question that QPR will try and bring him back to Loftus Road on a permanent basis this summer.

The 23-year-old has popped up with a couple of important goals against Hull City and Leeds United this term, and his performances have been enough to earn him a chant from the supporters, so they would no doubt be delighted to see the Japan international return permanently.

According to Transfermarkt.com, Saito is out of contract at Lommel SK at the end of the season, so there is every chance that the Rs will try and complete a deal to sign him on a free transfer.

Zan Celar out

There was plenty of optimism around Loftus Road when Slovenian striker Zan Celar joined the club from Swiss side FC Lugano last summer, but he has failed to live up to expectations in West London so far.

The 26-year-old's profligacy in front of goal, combined with the fact that he has been sidelined for much of the season, means that the decision to sign him has not really paid off.

Celar was linked with a move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen in January, and if there is still interest in him during the summer transfer window, it could be beneficial for QPR if they were to cash in.

The Rs reportedly spent a fee in the region of £2.2 million to sign Celar, as per HITC, and if they are able to recoup that amount by selling him in the summer, it could enable Cifuentes to bring in a more prolific replacement.

If QPR can bring in Poku, Saito and a proven Championship striker this summer, alongside a few useful loan signings, then they could be able to mount a play-off push next season.

Nahki Wells returns

One proven Championship striker who QPR could consider is Bristol City's Nahki Wells, who joined the Robins from Burnley for a fee of £5 million in January 2020 after he impressed on loan at QPR between 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Nahki Wells' 2019/20 Championship stats for QPR (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 26 13 3

The 34-year-old is out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer, and while Liam Manning has stated that he wants Wells to extend his stay, the Rs should be alert and ready to sign the experienced striker if the opportunity arises, which would not come as the biggest surprise if Bristol City manage to secure promotion via the play-offs.

Some Rangers fans were left disappointed when Wells did not make his loan move permanent five years ago, but his experience would likely prove to be valuable if he re-joined the club this summer, and Cifuentes could do with a striker who he knows is capable of scoring goals at Loftus Road.