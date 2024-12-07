Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace managed to steer the Lancashire outfit to safety last season, as they avoided relegation to League One by just three points.

But this term the Ewood Park side have much loftier ambitions, and will fancy their play-off chances following several positive results, such as a 3-0 win over Bristol City back in September, and last month's 1-0 triumph over automatic promotion candidates Leeds United.

Summer additions such as former Rangers and Norwich City ace Todd Cantwell, and Japan international Yuki Ohashi have also helped Rovers propel themselves into top-six contention this term.

But if Eustace and co want to maintain a serious play-off challenge, come the business end of the season, they will have to bring in further reinforcements come the January transfer window.

Football League World looks at three deals Rovers should look to complete ahead of transfer deadline day on Monday 3rd February:

In: Kwame Poku

While Rovers are knocking on the door of the top-six, one area of their game which is holding them back compared to play-off rivals including Norwich and Middlesbrough, is their goal-scoring return.

Many of Blackburn's wins, such as their aforementioned victory over Leeds, have been down to a slender one-goal margin, while the Canaries and Boro have shown time and time again this term that they are capable of blowing their respective opponents away.

Summer signings Ohashi and the currently injured Andi Weimann have been assets in the final third for Rovers this term, but the January transfer window presents the Lancashire club with an opportunity to bring in yet more firepower.

With this in mind, they should look to sign Peterborough United ace Kwame Poku, who simply cannot stop scoring goals and creating assists in League One this term.

Alan Nixon revealed back in October that Rovers were interested in Poku's services, while TBR Football previously reported that Premier League duo Southampton and Ipswich Town, as well as Championship outfits Burnley and Millwall are also interested in his services.

But in order to make a serious bid for the play-offs, Rovers must look to fend off such interest in the wideman's services, and bring him to Ewood Park.

In: Adam Phillips

Another League One star Rovers should look to sign during the upcoming transfer window is Barnsley midfield ace Adam Phillips, who has an eye for goal, having notched 12 goals and six assists last term, and he has also threatened in the final third once more this season.

Alongside his attacking prowess, Phillips is also a tenacious player who won 71.4% of his tackles in the third tier last term, as well as 155 duels, as per FotMob.

Adam Phillips 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 42 Starts 35 Tackles won % 71.4 Duels won 155 Chances created 50 Assists 6 Shots on target 21 Goals 11

Since joining Barnsley in 2022, the 26-year-old, who turns 27 in January, has proven he is more than capable in League One, and should be ready for a move to the Championship.

Rovers should opt to offer him such an opportunity, while snapping up his services would also be a wise move amid their own play-off aspirations.

Out: Jack Barrett

As well as making signings during the upcoming transfer window which will bolster their top-six credentials, Rovers must also keep an eye on the future.

With this in mind, they should look to send young goalkeeper Jack Barrett out on loan in order to help his development, as he has faced a lack of game time following his move last summer from Premier League Everton, for whom he came through the academy ranks but never featured at senior level.

A loan move to a League One, League Two or National League side would clearly be an ideal scenario for the 22-year-old, who is struggling for minutes in the Championship.