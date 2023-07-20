This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch could potentially be heading towards an exit from the Stadium of Light this summer, with multiple clubs interested in signing him.

That is according to Sunderland Nation (Sports Illustrated) who report that QPR, Stoke City and Preston North End are all keen on the 27-year-old.

Gooch has been at Sunderland since 2012, experiencing plenty of highs and lows during his time in the North East, racking up an impressive 245 senior appearances for the club.

It is reported that the aforementioned clubs see plenty of value in Gooch, given his experience, versatility, and likely small cost, given he has just one-year remaining on his contract.

Last campaign, the 27-year-old featured 32 times in all competitions, including in both legs of Sunderland's Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

Would Lynden Gooch be a good signing for QPR?

Specifically focusing on QPR and their transfer window, we wondered whether or not the 27-year-old would be a good signing for the R's and Gareth Ainsworth this summer.

With that in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It does look as though this could be a move to suit all parties involved this summer.

For starters, despite Gooch playing 30 league games for Sunderland in the Championship last season, it is likely that he will play much less this coming campaign, with Trai Hume and Niall Huggins pushing him down the pecking order.

With one-year left on his deal, it is pointless sticking around where surplus to requirements, especially if a club like QPR are calling.

With Osman Kakay the only recognised right-back currently on their books, they could certainly do with a player like Gooch, and the 27-year-old's versatility also means he could slot in elsewhere if needed, too.

Furthermore, I just feel as though Gooch has those intangibles in terms of teamwork, togetherness and hard work that Gareth Ainsworth so often looks for in his squad.

With there likely to be a low fee involved, this would be a shrewd move by Queens Park Rangers.

Alfie Burns

Firstly from Gooch's point of view, he probably needs to gain some clarity on what his role in Tony Mowbray's squad will be next season. If they are, naturally, looking to evolve after last season's success, it might be that he's a little bit more on the fringe of things at the Stadium of Light. If that is the case, a move makes sense, particularly given the somewhat unsettled nature of the squads he could join, where he'd likely be a starter.

From Sunderland's perspective, too, it might be worthwhile exploring an exit here. Time is ticking on Gooch's deal in the North East and, if he is no longer guaranteed to be in the thick of Mowbray's plans, cashing in this summer might make sense, maximising what's left of his value.

If the versatile 27-year-old is on the move, QPR look a decent shout for him to go and spend the next section of his career.

Gareth Ainsworth's squad needs a lot of work after a poor 12 months. They need some backbone and some like-minded professionals to start hauling them back in the right direction. Gooch, with so much experience - almost 250 games for Sunderland across three tiers - would be ideal for that. His versatility would suit them, whilst he's not going to break the bank like other signings might.

It might just be that, this summer, things fall into place for Gooch to become available and be a getable target for the R's.