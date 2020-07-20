‘Pointless signing’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as midfielder’s departure is confirmed

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Ravel Morrison has left the club, after being omitted from the squad in their match against Cardiff City.

Morrison signed for the club on loan from Sheffield United during the January transfer window, but only made three appearances in his time with the Championship club.

Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed that he didn’t see Morrison as part of his plans, so he let him leave the club before this year’s campaign reached a conclusion.

“I don’t think I’d use Ravel again this season. So I told him as far as I was concerned I thanked him for what he’s done since I’ve been here and then let him go.”

Middlesbrough are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can avoid relegation into the third tier of English football with a positive result on the final day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Morrison’s departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Another great piece of business from @Boro’s highly successful recruitment team. — Laurence Davis (@Laurence_keyd) July 20, 2020

Alex Ferguson couldn’t make a decent player out of him but good ole Woody was gonna unlock that raw talent. What a laughing stock we’ve become. #utb — Anthony McCarthy (@paulistapark) July 20, 2020

good terrible attitude get him as far away from the club as possible now — dududubrittassombalonga (@will22942573) July 20, 2020

Didn't we already know this? Warnock said as much on Saturday. He came with nothing. He left with nothing. — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) July 20, 2020

Oh dear what a miss he will be…not — Iain Willis (@djiainwillis) July 20, 2020

One of the all time greats — Glen 'Riddo' Ridley (@flyingspud75) July 20, 2020

When did it start? — Mike Craggs (@craggsmn) July 20, 2020

I’ll rearrange that sentence for you – Ravel Morrison’s career is over. Thanks. — ♕ 🆄🆃🅱︎ ♕ (@Aspiracions) July 20, 2020

His attitude must stink — michael taggart (@mike_taggart) July 20, 2020

Good. Absolutely pointless signing — T (@BoroArmy86) July 20, 2020

Did it ever begin? — Alisha (@Ajh_mfc76) July 20, 2020

Did it ever start? — Soronprfb (@kierran_l) July 20, 2020