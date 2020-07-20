Middlesbrough
‘Pointless signing’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as midfielder’s departure is confirmed
Middlesbrough have confirmed that Ravel Morrison has left the club, after being omitted from the squad in their match against Cardiff City.
Morrison signed for the club on loan from Sheffield United during the January transfer window, but only made three appearances in his time with the Championship club.
Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed that he didn’t see Morrison as part of his plans, so he let him leave the club before this year’s campaign reached a conclusion.
“I don’t think I’d use Ravel again this season. So I told him as far as I was concerned I thanked him for what he’s done since I’ve been here and then let him go.”
Middlesbrough are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can avoid relegation into the third tier of English football with a positive result on the final day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.
Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Morrison’s departure from the club.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
