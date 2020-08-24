‘Pointless’, ‘Pleased with this’ – Many Norwich City fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Norwich City are set to complete the signing of West Ham United forward Jordan Hugill, according to reports from the Pink’Un.

Reports have recently suggested that Norwich were struggling to agree a fee with West Ham for Hugill, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

The striker scored 15 goals in 41 appearances for QPR in all competitions, and another move away from West Ham looks likely for the 28-year-old this summer.

This time, though, it looks to be a permanent move away rather than a loan move away for Hugill, with Norwich now looking set to complete a deal for the forward.

The Pink’Un claim that Hugill travelled to Norfolk at the weekend in order to complete the formalities of a move to Carrow Road, and he is now set to travel to Germany to link up with his new teammates.

The speculation linking Hugill with a move to Norwich is something that has divided City fans, with the 28-year-old set to become their latest summer signing.

Teemu Pukki endured an incredible season the last time Norwich played in the Championship, and is likely to be their main striker next term.

Josip Drmic is reportedly free to leave the club and move on this summer, but plenty of fans want young forward Adam Idah to fight for a place in Daniel Farke’s side and push Pukki all the way.

Here, then, we take a look at Norwich City fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Hugill…

guess that’s idah out on loan then, pointless signing need a CB not a striker — alex (@jingus2002) August 23, 2020

Not at all! Drmic free to leave! Hugill Pukki and Idah 💪🏼 — Mark Townsend (@Maarky57) August 23, 2020

1. Not the best goals to games ratio.

2. Pukki in all likelihood is off.

3. I guess that statistically he suits the model. #trustintheprocess #ncfc — Norwich won the Argument (@BigDollarRich) August 24, 2020

Personally think this is a cracking signing. A decent goal record and offers something different up front to what we have. — wintheleague_21 (@Wintheleague21) August 23, 2020

How have they overcome the wages issue, Isn't he on double what we are willing to pay? I must admit that I thought this was a deal where we weren't going to be able to square the circle – he is due £4m in wages in the next 2 years from WHU and he won't want to give that up — Tom (@Tom_8_numbers) August 23, 2020

Great signing, gives us a rough edge up top which is needed — Ross Welsh (@rosswelsh21) August 23, 2020

Should make ius better at defending corners — Tim Stimpson (@TimNorwich) August 23, 2020

Pleased with this,offers something different to the others and decent goal return last season. — philip bingley (@bingers14) August 24, 2020

Great signing for us! — Andy (@hendoracing) August 23, 2020