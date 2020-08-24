Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Pointless’, ‘Pleased with this’ – Many Norwich City fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Published

9 mins ago

on

Norwich City are set to complete the signing of West Ham United forward Jordan Hugill, according to reports from the Pink’Un.

Reports have recently suggested that Norwich were struggling to agree a fee with West Ham for Hugill, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

The striker scored 15 goals in 41 appearances for QPR in all competitions, and another move away from West Ham looks likely for the 28-year-old this summer.

This time, though, it looks to be a permanent move away rather than a loan move away for Hugill, with Norwich now looking set to complete a deal for the forward.

The Pink’Un claim that Hugill travelled to Norfolk at the weekend in order to complete the formalities of a move to Carrow Road, and he is now set to travel to Germany to link up with his new teammates.

The speculation linking Hugill with a move to Norwich is something that has divided City fans, with the 28-year-old set to become their latest summer signing.

Teemu Pukki endured an incredible season the last time Norwich played in the Championship, and is likely to be their main striker next term.

Josip Drmic is reportedly free to leave the club and move on this summer, but plenty of fans want young forward Adam Idah to fight for a place in Daniel Farke’s side and push Pukki all the way.

Here, then, we take a look at Norwich City fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Hugill…


