‘Pointless’, ‘Like the sound of this’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as club target Championship winger

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Barnsley’s Luke Thomas on loan when the January transfer window opens.

The winger, who can operate down both flanks, has featured in 19 Championship games this season, but under new Tykes boss Valérien Ismaël, most of his minutes have come from the bench.

Therefore, a temporary switch for the 21-year-old could be best for his development, and the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that the Tractor Boys want to sign Thomas.

Paul Lambert’s side have had a decent season so far, but it’s clear reinforcements are needed to ensure they can finish in the top six.

However, the prospect of Thomas, who has shone with Coventry at this level previously, has brought a mixed response from the support, with some recognising his ability, but others feeling they could do better.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter following the transfer update…

Amazing to think we after someone who cant get a game at Barnsley #itfc — rob (@robpooley1) December 30, 2020

As long as he knows how to pass backwards he’ll be fine 🍻 — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) December 30, 2020

Hes a good player this lad. — Owain Griffiths 🤙🏼🤙🏼 (@Owain1992uk) December 31, 2020

This would be a very good signing. #itfc https://t.co/72QTQjLHfS — Aaron lehain (@A_Lehainy) December 31, 2020

Danny Rowe? Left footed winger who would have cost peanuts to keep! Pointless #itfc https://t.co/nyL87FWjyo — Jordz. (@Hockz1) December 30, 2020

Like the sound of this https://t.co/UbGzDjzDpj — George Marriott (@OnlyOneGeorge) December 30, 2020

Don’t score, don’t chip in with assists. He defiantly fits the bill https://t.co/C1Qqx2kSQX — Edward Nash_ITFC (@Edward_Nash_19) December 30, 2020