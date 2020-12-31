Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Pointless’, ‘Like the sound of this’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as club target Championship winger

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Barnsley’s Luke Thomas on loan when the January transfer window opens.

The winger, who can operate down both flanks, has featured in 19 Championship games this season, but under new Tykes boss Valérien Ismaël, most of his minutes have come from the bench.

Therefore, a temporary switch for the 21-year-old could be best for his development, and the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that the Tractor Boys want to sign Thomas.

Paul Lambert’s side have had a decent season so far, but it’s clear reinforcements are needed to ensure they can finish in the top six.

However, the prospect of Thomas, who has shone with Coventry at this level previously, has brought a mixed response from the support, with some recognising his ability, but others feeling they could do better.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter following the transfer update…


