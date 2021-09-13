Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Pointless’, ‘Don’t need players like that’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam individual for display against Cardiff City

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff at the City Ground yesterday.

Chris Hughton’s side have picked up just one point in the league, so the boss decided to change things for the visit of the Welsh side, with Lewis Grabban partnering Lyle Taylor up top in a 4-4-2 formation.

The duo didn’t really click, with Taylor struggling to make an impact on the game in what was a tough afternoon for the ex-Charlton man.

After a difficult first season with the club, there was a hope that Taylor could rediscover the form he had shown at The Valley in this campaign but he has managed just one goal in five games.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Wes Morgan

Whilst the 31-year-old was by no means on his own in not hitting his top level against Cardiff, it’s fair to say the fans were not impressed with Taylor.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pointless’, ‘Don’t need players like that’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam individual for display against Cardiff City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: