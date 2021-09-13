‘Pointless’, ‘Don’t need players like that’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam individual for display against Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff at the City Ground yesterday.

Chris Hughton’s side have picked up just one point in the league, so the boss decided to change things for the visit of the Welsh side, with Lewis Grabban partnering Lyle Taylor up top in a 4-4-2 formation.

The duo didn’t really click, with Taylor struggling to make an impact on the game in what was a tough afternoon for the ex-Charlton man.

After a difficult first season with the club, there was a hope that Taylor could rediscover the form he had shown at The Valley in this campaign but he has managed just one goal in five games.

Whilst the 31-year-old was by no means on his own in not hitting his top level against Cardiff, it’s fair to say the fans were not impressed with Taylor.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

I actually think Lyle Taylor is one of the worst centre forwards to ever wear the shirt. Total fraud of a player. Just my opinion #nffc — Jamie Keeling (@bertienffc) September 12, 2021

I share your opinion. If he was 5ft 6in & 8-stone you could understand why he spent so much time on the deck, but he's a big lad. Hopeless. — Peter Ball (@peterbouncyball) September 12, 2021

Does anyone know what Lyle Taylor actually does? #nffc — matthew barber (@1865ma) September 12, 2021

What a useless bunch of individuals. Lyle Taylor is the worst of them. #NFFC — Roger Poyner (@forestfan51) September 12, 2021

Lyle Taylor spend the entire game shaking his head and mumbling to himself. Appreciate times are hard for them but we don’t need players like that anywhere near the team #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) September 12, 2021

We need to get Garner on the ball more. That's why we won more points last season. Yates was better than him by far. Max lowe played very well. Lyle taylor is pointless (I thought he would be good) Worrall and McKenna did well I thought Hughton time to go I think.#nffc — Paddy Reston (@PaddyReston) September 12, 2021

If Lyle Taylor channeled his mardiness and stropiness into being a good striker he'd be leading goalscorer in the @EFL at the end of the season by a country mile!……#nffc — Si (@SBH1978) September 12, 2021