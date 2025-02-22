This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wigan Athletic have endured a frustrating season so far, with Shaun Maloney’s side still having work to do to ensure they don’t drop to League Two.

The Latics have struggled for consistency, and whilst it’s important to remember how much progress the club have made since their issues under the previous owners, the fans will be wanting to kick-on.

So, a crucial summer awaits, and like most in the third tier, Wigan will be on the lookout for potential bargains, with the recruitment team sure to be scouring the market for free agents.

Wigan Athletic set for busy summer window

And, one area they may need to strengthen is in goal, as there are major doubts over the future of Sam Tickle.

The Wigan number one has been excellent this season, and he looks as though he has all the tools to go a long way in the game, which is why Man United and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the past. Meanwhile, in the recent window, Preston had an offer turned down for Tickle.

Therefore, there is a real possibility he will move on in the next window, which could trigger further business for the Latics.

With that in mind, when quizzed by FLW on an out-of-contract player that Wigan should sign this summer, fan pundit Corey explained why Christy Pym would be a smart addition as a replacement for Tickle, with the Mansfield man sure to provide good competition for exciting youngster Tom Watson.

“Christy Pym would be a good free transfer for us if Sam Tickle is to leave in the summer.

“We’ll be looking for a certain level of goalkeeper that is quite hard to find in the lower leagues, someone who can come in, be number one should Tom Watson not step up to the plate. So, if Watson doesn’t do that, they can be comfortable in this league.

“But, if Watson is the next Tickle, we need a keeper who won’t mind sitting on the bench.

“That means we will be after goalkeepers on the older range who are 30+, and with Pym 29 now, he’s pretty much there. As well, we won’t be looking to spend money on a keeper, as if we are to give Watson that chance, it’s pointless allocating funds to a keeper.

“So, Pym is one of the higher end keepers out there on a free, if Watson does not step up.”

Christy Pym would be a sensible Wigan addition

It does seem inevitable that Tickle will leave in the summer, as he has the potential to play at a higher level, and he is someone that should bring in decent money for Wigan.

Christy Pym Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Exeter 166 Peterborough 93 Stevenage 23 Mansfield (as of 19/2/25) 130

If that happens, they will need a replacement, but, as outlined above, they may want to give Watson a chance, so getting someone like Pym, who has plenty of League One experience, makes sense.

The Mansfield man knows what’s required to be successful at this level, and at 29, he should still have a lot to offer. So, he ticks a few boxes for the clubs, and it’s certainly a potential deal they should consider, although he is likely to have other options if he does become a free agent.