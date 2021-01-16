‘Point to prove’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player’s Hillsborough future addressed

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney that Jack Marriott is to return to the Owls for the second half of the campaign.

Marriott made the move to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer window aiming to get some regular game time and help to ease some of the Owls issues in the final third. However, the 26-year-old struggled to make much of an impression during his loan spell in the first half of the campaign and failed to score in any of his seven Championship appearances.

Including the four appearances he has made in the Championship for Derby so far this term the forward has averaged just 13.5 touches, 0.7 shots and 0.3 key passes per game in his 11 league matches (Sofascore). That shows how much the forward has struggled to make an impact this term and he will need to show more if he is to help Sheffield Wednesday improve in the final third.

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional? More Less

Marriott had returned to Derby after he picked up a calf injury that ruled him out of action for the Owls over the festive period. That left the Rams with a decision to make over whether they recall him from his loan spell or allow him to remain at Sheffield Wednesday despite them being relegation rivals.

Speaking to the media ahead of Derby’s meeting with Rotherham United on Saturday, Rooney confirmed that the decision had been made to allow Marriott to remain at Sheffield Wednesday because he could not guarantee him game time in the second half of the campaign.

Some Sheffield Wednesday fans were left frustrated by the news, while there others who remained hopeful he could return with a point to prove.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Let's hope he's fit and has a point to prove. — Nicholas SWFC (@nicholas_swfc) January 15, 2021

Good, let's hope the new manager can get him firing — WAWAW LAND (@SteveAuntsVan) January 15, 2021

Disappointing news. — Charlie Grummit (@CharlieGrummit) January 15, 2021

Good… there is a player in there. Use him properly a actually play attacking football and he will score goals — Richard Dale (@richarddale5) January 15, 2021

Hes played in 7 games for #swfc ? Maybe some of the games I hadn't noticed him. Wonder how many touches he had? Headless chicken comes to mind. He'll have to improve if he wants to get in the team. — Mark Howe (@howiehowe) January 15, 2021

I don’t think it would have been our choice to have him back, probably contracted to. Derby can’t play their players and probably don’t want to pay their reserve who is coming back from a long lay-off — Matthew Brown (@Matthew60975500) January 15, 2021

I really hope he proves most wrong, because the seven games he had there weren't even glimpses of himself… — Luke Wales (@WalesLuke) January 15, 2021

More likely to be a wages issue with problem s derby are currently facing. — Daniel Gardiner (@gardiner1985) January 15, 2021