‘Point to prove’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as Addicks seal transfer agreement

Yesterday evening, Charlton Athletic confirmed that left-back Pape Souare had joined the club, becoming The Addicks’ 12th signing of the summer.

The Senegalese international had been training with Crystal Palace’s U23s, in pursuit of getting fit and returning to regular football.

Souare, who also had a trial period with Coventry City this summer, was unable to win a contract with the Premier League club.

It seemed that the arrival of Ian Maatsen, who spent the season on loan with Charlton last season, put a halt to a potential deal between The Sky Blues and the left-back.

Starting his career in Senegal, Souare signed for Ligue 1 club Lille in 2008. Spending seven years with the club, and a spell out on loan with Reims during the 2012/13 campaign, the full-back joined Cursyal Palace in January 2015.

Making nine appearances in what remained of that season, Souare followed that up with 34 games the next campaign.

He then proceeded to play under 10 games in the next three years for Palace, before joining Troyes in Ligue 2 in 2019.

Departing Troyes this summer, Souare returned to England and is now hoping to kick on with The Addicks.

Here, we take a look at how Charlton fans have reacted to the arrival of Pape Souare…

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A Left Back at last!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Chozzer110 (@chozzer110) September 6, 2021

Amazing! C O Y A!! — Joey Simpson (@Packer_Joey) September 6, 2021

Omg we signed a Left back — Jake Johnson (@jakecj_) September 6, 2021

Brilliant signing, great work team , welcome Pape ! — Autumn Figgins (@figgins_autumn) September 6, 2021

Decent signing that hope he can stay fit and give us that experience character & game quality he has done over the years within the high end divisions he has played in lets hope we can really kick on & start pushing up the league #PositiveVibesOnly #cafc #constructivefeedback — Lee Heywood (@GkDevelopment1) September 6, 2021

Swear he was playing in the prem? If so what a signing — RJ (@cafc95) September 6, 2021