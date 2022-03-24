“Pocket change” – Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence valuation emerges with Arsenal and Spurs circling: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal and Tottenham have learnt how much it will cost them to sign Djed Spence this summer, according to The Daily Star via the Express.

The report states that Middlesbrough will demand a club record fee for the 21-year-old, with his suitors needing to stump up £20 million pounds for his signature.

On loan at Nottingham Forest this campaign, Spence has impressed in his 37 appearances for the Reds, attracting the attention of the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Spence’s reported valuation, and whether or not they thought the 21-year-old was worth £20 million pounds.

Marcus Ally

That is pocket change considering the calibre of the clubs that have been rumoured to be interested in the flying wing back.

Spence has a way to go in his development and certainly needs to improve out of possession to succeed as a right back or right wing back at the top level, but with a contract at The Riverside until the summer of 2024, Boro are in a very strong position to recoup a substantial fee.

It would be a huge surprise to see Spence go for anything less than £20 million this summer, especially with Boro in a commanding financial position compared to the majority of Championship clubs.

In today’s market, Spence and his high ceiling are worth at least £20 million.

Charlie Gregory

Djed Spence has shown time and again this year that he deserves to be playing at a higher level and is arguably one of the brightest talents out there right now.

With the clamour from a multitude of teams to try and sign him, Boro can really dictate the price to whatever they like and most teams will probably be fine with paying it.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Middlesbrough sign Andraz Sporar on loan from last year? Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Sporting Lisbon FC Porto

£20m then, for a player of his ability and his age, is not that steep for me. In fact, I’m surprised they aren’t demanding slightly more.

£20m to a top level club is still a fair amount but it’s a fee that most interested parties could afford to pay.

Based on the way he’s performed this year, it’s a reasonable request and you’d also expect a team to pay it too.

Carla Devine

This is probably a good price tag to put on Spence from Middlesbrough.

With his season at Nottingham Forest, Spence has made 37 appearances in all competitions and shown us that he has the ability to excel at this level and, at only 21-years-old, he is only going to improve.

Therefore, even though he is not currently playing at Middlesbrough right now, they would be losing a quality player from their books and one who could go on to excel in the Premier League within the next couple of years.

With the level of clubs that have been interested in him, these are all clubs that have the money to be able to afford Spence at this price, so it’s not as though the price point will suddenly put them off.

Middlesbrough are going to be losing a quality player if they let Spence go and with the potential he has, £20million would give Middlesbrough decent compensation for losing the young player.

Meanwhile, if he did stay put because of this price point he would certainly add to their team next season.