Plymouth, Wycombe, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday’s final fixtures compared

The League One play-off places are yet to be confirmed with only a few games remaining in the season.

The likes of Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are all vying for a place in the promotion shootout.

The four teams are competing over three play-off places, with one of MK Dons and Rotherham United set to earn the fourth available slot.

Wednesday are on the backfoot going into the closing weeks, with a one-point deficit to 6th place Sunderland, but the Owls do have a game in hand over Alex Neil’s side and two games in hand on 4th and 5th place.

Here, we take a look at the run-in for the four respective competitors…

Plymouth

Steven Schumacher’s side have the points advantage going into the final weeks, with a three point lead over Wednesday in 7th.

Wigan Athletic (A)

MK Dons (H)

But Plymouth have by far the toughest schedule remaining of the play-off chasers.

Wigan are the current league leaders and will be hoping to secure their automatic promotion with all three points when they host the Pilgrims on April 23.

MK Dons are also chasing a top two finish and will need to take victory over Plymouth if they are to keep pace with Rotherham.

Plymouth could be staring down the barrel of zero points following these two games which could be a disaster waiting to happen.

Wycombe

Wycombe will be looking to bounce straight back into the Championship following last season’s relegation.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have played twice more than 7th place Wednesday and only lead Darren Moore’s team by a single point.

Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Burton Albion (A)

That home tie with Wednesday could be season defining and almost like a play-off to make the play-offs.

A victory in that game would all but confirm a top six finish for the side.

The final game of the season against Burton is also on the kinder side, with Albion currently 17th in the table and with nothing left to play for in this campaign.

Sunderland

The Black Cats recently drew with rivals Plymouth to maintain their position inside the top six.

But Neil’s side are not secure in their 6th place spot, but they do have a game in hand on the likes of Plymouth and Wycombe.

Cambridge United (H)

Rotherham United (H)

Morecambe (A)

This is a very mixed set of games left for Sunderland to play.

Cambridge should be the easiest game, on paper, with the side currently 12th in the table and with nothing left to play for this season.

However, Rotherham and Morecambe will both be hoping to pick up crucial points for their goals at either end of the table.

The Shrimps have a three point gap to the relegation zone so every point will matter in these closing weeks.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are level on points with MK Dons and sitting in 2nd place on goal difference. Three points will be a must in order to secure automatic promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday

Moore’s side have done well to bring themselves into play-off contention, but the team isn’t in the top six just yet.

The Owls have four games left which could give them an advantage, but perhaps it would be a better trade to simply have the points on the board already.

Crewe Alexandra (H)

Wycombe Wanderers (A)

Fleetwood Town (A)

Portsmouth (H)

On paper, this is probably the easiest schedule of the four sides competing for a play-off place.

While that game with Wycombe will be massive, and the loser could be the team that misses out, the other three fixtures look kind to Wednesday.

Crewe have had their relegation to League Two already confirmed, while Portsmouth are 9th and unable to make the play-off places so neither side should put up a stern test of Wednesday’s resolve.

However, Fleetwood are still fighting for their survival which could prove a tricky fixture for the Owls.