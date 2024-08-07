This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Plymouth Argyle fan pundit Chris believes that the decision to sell Dan Scarr this summer is best for both the club and the player.

Scarr has made the switch to Wrexham, having played a key role in helping the Pilgrims return to the Championship.

The defender made 32 appearances in League One in the 2022/23 campaign under Steven Schumacher, as the team clinched the title on their way to promotion (all stats from Fbref).

He featured a further 28 times in the Championship as the team finished 21st in the table, avoiding relegation in their first year back in the division since 2010.

But, with one year remaining on his Plymouth contract, he has made the switch back to League One to join the Red Dragons for the upcoming campaign.

Dan Scarr's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 0.89 Interceptions 0.93 Blocks 1.73 Clearances 5.24 Aerials won 2.83

Dan Scarr Plymouth exit verdict

Chris believes that this is a deal that will work out for all parties due to the time remaining on Scarr’s contract.

He has claimed that cashing in on Wrexham’s interest made sense, and that getting a fee for him will prove to be a good bit of business.

“I believe the move for Dan Scarr to Wrexham was a really positive one, not only for himself but also for the club,” Chris told Football League World.

“First of all, he was a solid centre-back for Argyle for the League One season whereby we gained promotion, as well as helping to stave off relegation last season.

“He was another crucial part of that.

“However, there were some factors why this decision has been made.

“So, first of all, his contract ends at the end of the 24/25 season, so without a contract extension he would be going on a free.

“To be able to get a fee for him at this stage is a real positive.

“He’s 29-years-old, so he’s getting to the latter stages of his career, and therefore that fee is evermore important to that.

“He’s also a solid centre-back for League One, as he showed in that promotion season, so being able to go back to League One with Wrexham is a real positive for him.

“Plus, he gets to play alongside form Pilgrim Callum Burton once more.

“There were some signs that he was struggling a little bit in the Championship, and there were also missed opportunities in terms of selection under Ian Foster, which hampered his confidence slightly.

“But overall I believe this move is a positive one for both club and player.”

Scarr’s importance to Plymouth

Scarr joined Plymouth in the summer of 2021, arriving from Walsall, to make the jump from League Two to League One.

He was a regular presence in the side under Schumacher, and proved an important part of their promotion to the Championship.

Wrexham will harbour similar ambitions for the year ahead, with Parkinson eyeing a third promotion in a row after going from the National League to League One in just two years.

Scarr is among a number of new signings at the Welsh club, with the team’s League One campaign set to get underway this weekend with a home game against Wycombe Wanderers on 10 August.

Scarr sale makes sense for Plymouth

Risking losing Scarr for nothing next summer would not have been worth it when an offer is on the table from a club like Wrexham.

This money can now be reinvested back into the side, with centre-backs Victor Pálsson and Kornél Szűcs having already joined Wayne Rooney’s squad over the summer.

Wrexham have also signed an experienced player, who knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Championship.

So this really could prove to be a deal that ultimately works out well for all parties involved.