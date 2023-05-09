Having secured promotion a week earlier, Plymouth Argyle headed into the final day of the League One campaign on Sunday knowing a victory would see them crowned champions.

A tricky away tie at Port Vale was in order, and this showed when the home side took the lead early on.

Plymouth, though, showed their quality eventually, scoring two goals in four minutes in the first half to go from 1-0 down to 2-1 up courtesy of Adam Randell and Joe Edwards.

Finn Azaz's strike just after the hour mark, and Plymouth's third on the day, meant it was a comfortable final thirty minutes for the club.

Naturally, there were big celebrations at the full-time whistle, with the club lifting the trophy in front of their travelling support.

On Monday, though, the players and coaching staff got to show off the trophy and celebrate in front of more people back home in Plymouth, with supporters lining the streets in the city as they went around on an open top bus.

One funny moment from the parade caught particular attention on social media, though, when a green flare was thrown onto the bus, and perfectly caught by Dan Scarr, who proceeded to hold it high in the air.

The moment can be watched here.

Plymouth Argyle supporters are reacting to Dan Scarr moment

Naturally, it drew quite a reaction on social media, and with that in mind, below, we've taken a look and picked out some of the best responses to the viral footage.

With most supporters finding the footage enjoyable, some joked that it was the best set piece of the season for Argyle.

Another fan, meanwhile, jokingly tweeted Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper, asking if he needed any tips after what was a brilliant catch.

Sticking with the goalkeeper theme, another supporter suggested that Scarr was now back up Argyle shot-stopper after showing such reflexes.

Other supporters took amusement from how smooth the transition was from the fan throwing the flare to Scarr catching it.

One fan joked there was nothing Scarr could not do after an impressive season for Argyle.

One Twitter user perhaps summed up the moment best in one word, though - class.