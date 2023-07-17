Plymouth Argyle are closing in on the signing of Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, according to WalesOnline journalist Tom Coleman.

The Pilgrims are set to confirm Whittaker's return to Home Park in a deal worth around £1 million plus add-ons, which will break the club's transfer record.

Whittaker enjoyed a successful loan spell with Argyle in the first half of last season, scoring nine goals and seven assists in 31 appearances in all competitions before being recalled by the Swans in January.

However, the 22-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in the team after his return to the Swansea.com Stadium, scoring just once in 15 appearances.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers had three bids rejected for Whittaker in January, the third of which was thought to be worth around £2 million and the Gers remained keen this summer.

Coventry City and Sunderland were also credited with an interest, but it seems the Pilgrims have won the race for Whittaker's signature.

What has Steven Schumacher said about Morgan Whittaker's potential Plymouth Argyle return?

Speaking in April, Argyle manager Steven Schumacher made no secret of his desire to bring Whittaker back to the club if they achieved promotion to the Championship.

"He just came down to say hello, there wasn't any other ulterior motive in that. It was just good to see him," Schumacher told Plymouth Live.

"If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would because we think he could do a job in the Championship in the way we play.

"If that's the question you are asking me would I like to sigh him well, yeah, he's a good player.

"We keep in contact because I ask how he (Whittaker) is because I care about him.

"He has still got a contract with Swansea. I don't know exactly what happened in January, whether he was going to leave or not to somebody else. I don't know what anybody else bid.

"I'm not aware of any of that. I just wanted to say hello to him (on Tuesday). It was good to see him.

"He really enjoyed it here. He has come out and said he wanted to stay here and finish the season off but he wasn't able to do that. He just wanted to come back and say hello to the lads. That's literally all it was."

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

Whittaker would be an excellent addition for the Pilgrims.

The forward thrived during his temporary spell at Home Park last season and if he can rediscover his form, he will be a huge asset.

It was tough for Whittaker after his return to Swansea and it does raise question marks about his suitability for the Championship, but there is no doubt of his potential and returning to Argyle to work under Schumacher could be the perfect move for him.

With the likes of Rangers, Coventry and Sunderland said to have been interested in Whittaker, it is a coup for the Pilgrims to win the race and a statement signing ahead of their return to the second tier.