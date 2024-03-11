Highlights Plymouth Argyle's recent draw, show how dominant they can be, boasting 66% possession and creating multiple chances in just the first half.

Despite the dominance, Plymouth must share goals around, with only 11 goals since Foster's appointment, relying heavily on Whittaker and Hardie.

The team's strong performances at Home Park are crucial, with a home win since January a must, especially against former boss Ryan Lowe's team.

Plymouth Argyle's recent string of results have left the 'Green Army' somewhat fearful as we enter the home straight of the Championship season.

However, Ian Foster will take plenty of encouragement from Saturday's 1-1 draw against fellow out-of-form side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, particularly when he takes into account one particular incident which took him by surprise despite the contrasting performances of the respective sides before the half-time interval.

Plymouth Argyle boss reacts to "unique" Blackburn Rovers scenario

Similarly to Plymouth, Blackburn are also still in the infancy of John Eustace's tenure in East Lancashire, and this represented his seventh game in full charge on the sidelines, where he remains winless since appearing on the touchline in the second 45 of Rovers' last success - a 3-1 win over Stoke City on February 10th.

The following outings have been extremely draw heavy, a pattern which would continue on Saturday. However, Sammie Szmodics netted his 21st Championship goal of the season after just eight minutes to give Argyle fans a familiar sinking feeling, having only recorded a solitary away victory all season - 2-0 vs Middlesbrough on February 24th.

Regardless, the stats from the first period echoed the contrasting styles between the two sides involved in a remarkable relegation dogfight, as well as Plymouth's overall dominance, which included 66% of the ball and 10 shots - seven of which were off target, in comparison to Rovers' tally of one goal and two shots on target from four attempts.

Post-match, Foster was full of praise for his side's execution of the game plan, as well as reflecting on the chorus of boos which rang around the ground after the first 45 minutes.

"I'm really proud of the players. We picked the team to dominate. We felt we could here and we did that. It was 66 percent (possession) I think in the first half," he said via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I have never witnessed a team 1-0 up at half-time getting booed off - quite a unique thing to see and hear, but that just shows you the dominance we had," Foster claimed.

"No halves are ever the same but the players continued to knock on the door and eventually we got what we deserved. We picked the team to dominate possession here and we did that.

He concluded: "When you dominate the ball you are capable of then creating chances. We had a game plan here and we executed it marvellously, other than the final phase where we could have scored a lot more."

Plymouth Argyle must share the goals around

At first glance, it may seem somewhat bizarre to say that the side who have netted the most goals out of the 12 sides in the bottom half of the campaign must be more clinical.

However, only 11 of Argyle's 54 overall strikes from 37 games have come since Foster's appointment on January 5th, which is the joint-fifth lowest goal return across the division in that time frame, an average of a goal per game.

There is also still a heavy over-reliance on both Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie to bail the Pilgrims out of trouble, with the duo responsible for 55% of their goals this season, scoring more than the rest of the squad put together (30 vs 24), with Adam Randell the third-highest scorer with an extremely low tally of just three goals.

In Saturday's encounter, only a third of Argyle's 21 shots tested Leopold Wahlstedt in the Blackburn net, which included Whittaker's 18th goal of the season in the 74th minute.

The goals must be shared around in the remaining nine games of the season if Argyle are to consolidate prior to the final day of the season, as their final five matches include crucial showdowns against QPR, Millwall and Stoke City.

Related Plymouth Argyle made a quick, seven-figure profit out of Man Utd deal: View Sylvan Ebanks-Blake's spell at Home Park was short and sweet, and is still fondly remembered by Argyle fans to this day

Next up for Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth's strongest performances this season have come at Home Park, as they've accumulated 28 of their 41 overall points in Devon.

They'll be looking to record a first home success since January 20th last time out, and will have the added motivation of potentially doing so against former boss Ryan Lowe, who returns to this part of the world for the first time since his move to Preston North End in December 2021.